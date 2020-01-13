Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Endurance Reports Sale of 10 Million Shares of Inventus and Early Warning Report

13.01.2020  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, January 13, 2020 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") announces that it has sold a further 9 million shares and filed an early warning report in respect of its shareholding in Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus"). Together with the sale of 1 million shares reported on January 10, 2020, the Company has sold a total of 10 million shares of Inventus and reduced its percentage ownership in Inventus to approximately 11.77%.

On January 13, 2020, Endurance sold 9,000,000 common shares of Inventus at an average price of $0.1003 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $902,700.

Combined gross proceeds from the sales announced on January 10 and 13 are $1,004,800.00. These proceeds will be used to fund the Company's exploration activities in British Columbia and Alaska, and for general working capital purposes.

Immediately prior to the disposition of this additional 9,000,000 common shares, Endurance had ownership of 21,978,000 common shares, representing approximately 19.93% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inventus, and immediately following this disposition, Endurance now retains ownership of 12,978,000 common shares, representing approximately 11.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inventus.

The disposition was completed for investment purposes. The Company may, in future, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Inventus' securities through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Endurance in connection with the disposition described above is available on SEDAR under Inventus' profile at www.sedar.com, and it can also be obtained directly from Endurance. This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Endurance Gold Corp.
(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com
www.endurancegold.com

SOURCE: Endurance Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/572954/Endurance-Reports-Sale-of-10-Million-Shares-of-Inventus-and-Early-Warning-Report


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Endurance Gold Corp.

Endurance Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0MX2P
CA29267M1086
www.endurancegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap