Meryllion Resources Corp., Announces Change of Auditor, Appoints CEO, Appoints Directors, Letter of Intent Expires

Toronto, January 13, 2020 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Board of Directors have approved a change in its Auditor. Effective October 30th, 2017, the Corporation's Audit Committee and its Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of McGovern Hurley LLP., (the "Former Auditor") and have appointed Clearhouse LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, formally known as SDVC LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the Corporation's new auditor until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Corporation.

The Corporation has already sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions, and stating that both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor agree with the information contained within the Notice. The Notice, together with the two letters from the Auditors will be filed onto SEDAR accordingly.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Corporation's opinion that there have been no "reportable events"(as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

The Corporation also announced today the resignation of Mr. Paul Haber as Interim CEO and as a Director. The Corporation has appointed Mr. Ben Gelfand as CEO and Mr. Frank Kordy as Director effective immediately.

Mr. Gelfand began his career with Fidelity Investments in October of 1987 and has worked for Merrill Lynch, TD Waterhouse and others in sales, investment management, trading, private equity and investment banking roles. Mr. Gelfand earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Ohio University.

Mr. Kordy currently serves as a Director the Corporate Secretary and as a Director of Advantagewon Oil Corp. Since 1997, Mr. Kordy has assisted numerous publicly traded companies with their corporate communication, corporate disclosure, corporate financing, marketing and investor relations endeavors.

The Corporation has also appointed Mr. Alan Grant as a Director. Mr. Grant currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of Signal fire Communications. Mr. Grant brings 40 years of success and solid business experience to any business discussion or brand forum. Since 1990 Mr. Grant has serve on the Boards of both Private and Public Companies both in the For-profit and Not-for-profit Sectors of Canadian Businesses.

The Corporation further announced that the Letter of Intent that the Corporation entered into with Advanced Mineral Technology Inc., ("AMT") and which the Corporation announced via press release on October 8th, 2019 has expired and that the Corporation and AMT have both decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction.

