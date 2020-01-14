Gold Springs Resource Corp. to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference January 19-20, 2020

VANCOUVER, January 14, 2020 - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" and formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #701 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2020.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

A copy of the Company's January-2020 Corporate Presentation for the VRIC can be found on the Company's website here: https://goldspringsresource.com/investors/presentations/

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp. (Formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC and OTCQB:GRCAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, U.S.A. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

info@goldspringsresource.com

