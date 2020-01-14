Hannan Appoints Dr. Quinton Hennigh to its Geological Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been appointed to its geological advisory team.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh is an internationally-renown economic geologist, with over 25 years of exploration experience and expertise with major gold mining companies such as Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd., and Newmont Mining Corporation where he last served as senior research geologist in 2007. He has since made a number of significant gold discoveries for Canadian exploration companies such as the 5 million oz. Springpole alkaline gold deposit near Red Lake, Ontario, for Gold Canyon Resources. He is currently Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corporation, which he helped start in 2010 and an adviser to Eskay Mining Corp. and Lion One Metals Ltd.

Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are delighted to have Quinton join the Hannan team, and that he shares our belief of the exceptional potential of the San Martin project. His experience and global discovery record will greatly support our team, as we work towards a large-scale copper-silver discovery in Peru."

Dr. Hennigh states, "A little over a year ago, Keith Barron at Aurania Resources made a fantastic discovery of copper-rich mineralization in sedimentary rocks of the eastern foreland of the Ecuadorian Andes. While researching other companies exploring this region, I noticed Hannan had been quietly staking a commanding land position over areas hosting similar mineralization immediately to the south in northern Peru. Upon further investigation, it became apparent that the host rocks and style of mineralization Hannan is exploring are virtually identical to those discovered in Ecuador. Therefore, I came to the conclusion that this region hosts what is potentially a world-class copper province. Recently, I have gotten to know the high-caliber team at Hannan and am honoured they asked me to help with this game-changing discovery."

Dr. Hennigh holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri, and M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in geology and geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a member (P.Geo.) of the Society of Economic Geologists, the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Ltd. is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable and ethical resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

Hannan's 100% owned San Martin project encompass a newly identified, basin-scale high-grade copper-silver system situated along the foreland region of the eastern Andes Mountains in Peru and neighboring countries. Geologically, these share similarities with sedimentary copper-silver deposits including the vast Kupferschiefer deposit in Eastern Europe and deposits of the African Copper Belt situated in sub-Saharan Africa, two of the largest copper districts on earth. Hannan recognized the exceptional potential for large copper-silver deposits in this part of Peru and has aggressively staked a commanding position over 521 square kilometres ("sq km") of prospective geology.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

