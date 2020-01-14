Champion Iron provides notice of third quarter results and conference call webcast details

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call on January 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST (Montreal Time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's financial and operational results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 will be released prior to the Toronto Stock Exchange market open of January 29, 2020, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541 Replay pass code: 481324# Replay expiration: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 11:59 PM EST

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

For additional information on Champion Iron Ltd., please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

SOURCE Champion Iron Ltd.