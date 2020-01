The Quebec Appeal Court Rejects Strateco's Appeal

BOUCHERVILLE, Jan. 14, 2020 - The three judges of the Quebec Appeal Court have unanimously rejected the appeal of Strateco Resources Inc. ("Strateco") in a decision rendered on January 13, 2020. Strateco appealed on the reject of its $182,684,575 claim to the Quebec Government for loss of its investment in the Matoush uranium project and an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

Strateco's lawyers are currently reviewing the judgement and assessing the possibility of addressing Canada Supreme Court to appeal the decision.

www.stratecoinc.com

SOURCE Ressources Strateco inc.