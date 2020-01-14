Group Eleven Identifies Anomalous Palladium, Nickel and Cobalt at Ballinalack Zinc Project, Ireland

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent drilling at its 60%-interest Ballinalack Zinc Project ("Ballinalack") in the Republic of Ireland, has intersected a sulphide-bearing mafic dyke with anomalous platinum-group metals ("PGMs", including platinum, palladium, rhodium) and gold, along with highly anomalous copper, nickel and cobalt. The dyke appears to laterally extend over several kilometres. Previous operators at Ballinalack did not assay for PGMs and to management's knowledge, PGM exploration in the Republic of Ireland has never been conducted. Group Eleven views the above results as a potential 'sweetener' to Ballinalack, which remains primarily a zinc-focussed project. Zinc-lead results from the recently completed Ballinalack drill program are expected over the next few weeks.

Highlights:

G11-1344-03 intersected 1.95 meters of 0.403 g/t 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) and 0.24% copper, including 0.95 metres of 0.561 g/t 4E, 0.33% copper and 0.11% nickel;

From the above, a grab-sample isolating sulphide-rich core (over 14 cm) returned 0.872 g/t 4E, 0.56% copper and 0.25% nickel;

Another grab-sample of sulphide-rich core (over 5 cm) returned 1.08% nickel, 0.32% copper, 1105 ppm cobalt and 0.139 g/t 4E;

G11-1344-04 intersected 0.60 metres of 0.33% nickel, 0.23% copper, 474 ppm cobalt and 0.214 g/t 4E;

Re-sampling historic hole TC-1344-039 returned 2.30 metres of 0.216 g/t 4E, 0.19% copper, 0.18% nickel, 203 ppm cobalt, including 0.30 metres of 0.528 g/t 4E, 0.43% nickel, 0.37% copper and 494 ppm cobalt;

; dyke appears to extend over at least 3 km by 7 km, based on drilling and seismic data; Group Eleven suspects the above intercepts may represent 'rip-up' clasts from a larger sulphide body, which may be a key exploration target in the future;

"The above results were unexpected and a bit out of left field, given our exploration efforts were fully geared towards zinc," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Despite being a surprise, these anomalous PGM results certainly add to the Ballinalack story. We intend to do more work on PGMs in the future as we remain focussed on exploring for zinc and expanding the existing Ballinalack zinc deposit1."

________________________ 1 Ballinalack Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totals 5.4 million tonnes of 7.6% zinc and 1.1% lead (see news release dated November 28, 2018)

Details on Mafic Dyke

Group Eleven drilled two diamond drill holes (G11-1344-03 and G11-1344-04) beneath the existing Ballinalack zinc-lead deposit. In addition to testing the Pale Beds for zinc mineralization (to be reported in the next few weeks), the holes intersected a mafic dyke with down-hole thicknesses (true widths unknown) of 29 metres and 56 metres, respectively. The latter intercept represents the thickest known dyke intercept on the property. Sulphide mineralization was observed at the base of the dyke, which in turn led Group Eleven staff to analyse for PGMs a nearby historic hole (TC-1344-039, drilled by Teck Resources Ltd. in 2010) which also exhibited similar material. Key information is summarized below:

Assay results from new Group Eleven drilling and new PGM assays from historic hole (TC-1344-039) are summarized in Exhibit 1;

The dyke appears to be laterally extensive over several kilometres; the thickest portions (greater than 10-metre down-hole thickness) of the mafic dyke appear to occur over an area of over 3.0 km by 7.0 km, based on recent and historic drilling, as well as, seismic data (see Exhibit 2);

The above three holes pierce the dyke over a strike-length of over 400 metres (see Exhibit 3);

The dyke has been intersected at shallow depths on the eastern part of the property and at deeper levels towards the west (see Exhibit 4); depths of the mafic dyke within the above three holes is approximately 650-700 metres below surface;

Group Eleven has not yet been able to analyse historic drill logs and drill core to determine if, and to what extent, previously intersected mafic dyke material contained sulphides (historic drilling was focussed solely on zinc exploration and descriptions of the mafic dyke may have been very cursory in nature);

Based on the textures of the sulphides, Group Eleven suspects the above intercepts may represent 'rip-up' clasts from a larger sulphide body, which may be a key exploration target in the future;

Exhibit 1. Highlights of New Assays from Mafic Dyke near the Ballinalack Zinc-Lead Deposit, Ireland































Hole ID From To Interval 4E Pd Pt Rh Au Ni Cu Co Pt-Eq



(m) (m) (m) g/t g/t g/t g/t g/t % % ppm g/t

Interval Samples























G11-1344-03 689.40 690.40 1.00 0.254 0.138 0.087 0.001 0.028 0.046 0.154 41 0.95

" 690.40 691.35 0.95 0.562 0.325 0.186 0.001 0.050 0.113 0.328 66 2.10

" 689.40 691.35 1.95 0.404 0.229 0.135 0.001 0.039 0.078 0.239 53 1.51





























G11-1344-04 655.60 656.20 0.60 0.214 0.116 0.044 0.045 0.009 0.331 0.226 474 3.00





























TC-1344-039 624.80 625.10 0.30 0.528 0.315 0.141 0.034 0.038 0.428 0.366 494 4.20

" 625.10 625.50 0.40 0.349 0.196 0.108 0.015 0.030 0.489 0.406 546 4.25

" 625.50 626.70 1.20 0.078 0.040 0.029 0.001 0.008 0.019 0.038 39 0.33

" 626.70 627.10 0.40 0.267 0.161 0.078 0.002 0.026 0.171 0.274 136 1.90

" 624.80 627.10 2.30 0.216 0.124 0.066 0.008 0.019 0.181 0.186 203 1.79





























Grab Samples























G11-1344-03 688.95 689.00 0.05 0.139 0.113 0.022 n/a 0.005 1.075 0.321 1105 7.05

" 689.00 689.10 0.10 0.064 0.046 0.014 n/a 0.004 0.312 0.104 301 2.08

" 689.87 690.02 0.15 0.252 0.141 0.081 0.002 0.028 0.043 0.146 43 0.93

" 690.55 690.67 0.12 0.160 0.091 0.048 0.001 0.021 0.039 0.087 34 0.64

" 690.67 690.81 0.14 0.876 0.544 0.264 0.004 0.064 0.247 0.560 125 3.76





























Notes: Rh assays from G11-1344-03 (italicized) were assumed to be half the detection limit; true width is unknown at this time; Platinum-equivalent ("Pt-Eq") grade compiles the above metal grades into a single number and is calculated from metal prices (US$) as follows: $1650/oz Pd, $900/oz Pt, $4500/oz Rh, $1400/oz Au, $6.00/lb Ni, $2.60/lb Cu and $15.00/lb Co.

Update on Zinc Exploration Drilling

All drilling at Ballinalack as part of the current exploration phase announced on August 6th, 2019 has now been completed. Zinc-focussed assays and interpretation are nearing completion. Group Eleven aims to provide a full update on these results over the next few weeks.

About the Ballinalack Project

The Ballinalack project is a joint venture between Group Eleven (60% interest) and Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Company Limited (40% interest), one of the largest zinc producers in China, and is located in Counties Westmeath and Longford, north-east Ireland. The property contains what is believed by the Company to be the third largest undeveloped zinc-lead occurrence in Ireland and is located approximately 50 kilometres west from the currently producing Navan Zinc-Lead Mine (Boliden AB).

