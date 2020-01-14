Mountain Boy Provides Update on New Gold-Silver Discoveries in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) reports updated results on two new gold-silver discoveries on its American Creek West project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, 20 kilometres north of the deep-water port of Stewart.



Highlights:

28.5 g/t gold and 1,200 g/t silver in separate rock grab samples from the newly discovered Wolfmoon Zone.



17.2% zinc and 33.6 g/t silver (previously reported and updated for over-limit re-assays) from the newly discovered Crown Ridge Zone.



Samples from the historic Chris adit and surrounding area produced copper values to 4%, defining yet another style of mineralization on the American Creek West Property.



Early Jurassic age (185 million years) determined for the recently mapped American Creek intrusion – a similar age as several large gold deposits in the region.

Receding glaciers and detailed geological mapping of the newly consolidated American Creek West ground in 2019 led to the discovery of the Wolfmoon and Crown Ridge Zones.

Mineralization at Wolfmoon occurs within a north-northwesterly striking structural corridor which has so far been traced for 450 metres. Wolfmoon is a very significant discovery, as it contains both high-grade gold and silver in the same zone.

The Crown Ridge Zone occurs 1.4 kilometres north of Wolfmoon at a similar elevation, near the top of Bear River Ridge. Chalcedony occurs within many of the veins suggesting the zone represents the upper levels of an epithermal system.

The Wolfmoon and Crown Ridge zones are located at the margins of the felsic Mount Dilworth formation. This suggests the zones are younger than the nearby Silbak-Premier deposit, however, similar in age to other large-scale deposits in the Golden Triangle including the Brucejack deposit.

High grade gold, silver and base metal values in veins and structures have been identified throughout the property, which spans 8 kilometres north-south along the American Creek corridor, 6 kilometres east-west and 1.3 kilometres of vertical extent, from the American Creek valley bottom to the top of Bear ridge.

An age measurement on an intrusive unit located just west of American Creek at 250 metres elevation yielded an Early Jurassic age of 185 Ma. This previously unrecognized intrusion is similar in age to the many Jurassic Intrusions that are related to several of the deposits in the Golden Triangle including the Texas Creek Intrusion which is directly related to the historic world class Silbak-Premier Mine, 11 kilometres to the southwest.

The current working deposit model consists of multi-pulsed epithermal mineralization telescoping off a porphyry hydrothermal system, with the Early Jurassic intrusion identified on the property providing the magmatic heat source for circulating metal bearing fluids. The large vertical (>1.3 kilometres) and areal extent of mineralization in the area suggests the possibility of a large mineralizing system. Previous exploration examined the various mineral occurrences in isolation. This revised geological model will be useful in future exploration as it will tie the various mineral occurrences together and identify potential large-scale targets moving forward.

Work is presently underway re-examining earlier results in the context of the revised geological model. The objective is to identify drill targets which will be tested in the coming field season.

Select sample results from the latest batch of assays are presented in Table 1 and previously reported results with updated over limit values are presented in Table 2.

Table 1 – Select Sample Results

Sample Number Zone Type Width (m) Ag (g/t) Au (ppb) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) MW19-003 Wolfmoon grab 1200.0 3,450 743 17,000 7,980 AW19-108 Wolfmoon comp 2.0 258.0 1,860 246 28,400 5,370 WK19-61 Wolfmoon grab 239.0 249 1,000 13,200 10,300 AW19-110 Wolfmoon grab 197.0 1,150 1,530 132,000 30,600 AW19-111 Wolfmoon grab 133.0 28,500 1,460 29,200 42,800 LT19-312R Wolfmoon grab 64.4 28 98 532 1,180 LT19-314R Wolfmoon grab 52.8 454 198 2,130 21,000 WK19-62 Wolfmoon grab 34.1 106 73 12,900 26,200 LT19-313R Wolfmoon grab 17.3 1,000 71 6,000 2,460 AW19-109 Wolfmoon comp 5.9 38 18 1,440 982 KD19-148R Crown Ridge grab 13.7 4 17 2,790 613 LT19-155BR Crown Ridge grab 2.8 -2 23 2,070 182 LT19-156R Crown Ridge grab 0.6 -2 6 151 4,300 AW19-047 Chris chip 0.4 32.6 37 25,500 852 4,010 DG19-032R Chris grab 32.1 49 40,400 3,910 40,900 AW19-049 Chris chip 0.5 23.3 26 29,000 298 1,570 AW19-051 Chris chip 0.1 11.8 52 21,500 361 11,200 DG19-030R Chris grab 8.2 538 8,420 507 66,900 LT19-185R Chris grab 6.4 64 1,330 3,320 10,500 DG19-027R Chris grab 4.1 13 5,470 597 649 DG19-029R Chris grab 4.0 310 4,980 869 46,900

Figure 1: A) Sample MW19-003. B) Sample LT19-313R. C) Chris Adit, with abundant copper staining is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d1f0de-48f7-4e2c-963b-311becf3cf90

Table 2 - Previously reported samples with updated over limit results

Sample Number Zone or Claim Type Width (m) Ag (g/t) Au (ppb) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) KD19-155R Wolfmoon grab 903.0 8,440 214 8,800 7,470 KD19-158AR Wolfmoon grab 14.3 15 6 8,700 11,700 LT19-165R Wolfmoon grab 72.8 50 1880 30,400 30,900 LT19-170R Wolfmoon grab 46.1 362 544 13,200 274 KD19-146R Crown Ridge grab 35.0 3 28 14,800 83,100 LT19-155AR Crown Ridge grab 33.6 -2 44 16,000 172,000 KD19-097R Akash grab 18.3 184 212 64,400 32,300 KD19-097BR Akash grab 23.3 190 471 65,700 72,200 LT19-139R Silver Crown C2 float 724.0 16 687 7,100 2,670 AW19-025 Dorothy 3 float 14.6 3,490 40,300 41 255 LT19-101R Dorothy 3 float 0.9 -2 30 399 11,600

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 914-2142

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.