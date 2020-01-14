Zanzibar Starts Exploration on Tanzanian Gold Properties

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 - Zanzibar Gold Inc. (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) has set up the Mobile Gold Trommel Wash Plant on the Mkuvia Gold Placer (“Mkuvia”) Project in southern Tanzania and started collecting material to feed it from three prime areas outlined in the 2009 Sedar filed Douglas Lake Mineral (Now Handeni Gold) report, as well as, the immediate area of the Trommel site.



It has now on site an excavator and several Dump trucks to dig and transport the material from those areas. Lawrence Stephenson, who was the lead author of the 2009 report, is the onsite geologist and reports that, in addition to the original test area outlined in the January 9th, 2020 news release, three other sites have been selected that represent zones that were outlined in the 2009 report as part of the resource calculation. Two of these zones have similar characteristics (sandy and right at surface) as is currently being dug and processed by local artisanal miners in an adjacent and parallel feeding drainage. The resource calculation should be considered historical and is not current according to CIM standards.

“The current area of artisanal workings is quite extensive and intriguing as it is near to surface, but is being processed by the local miners,” Mr. Stephenson outlined, “I was shown that gold is found across the extent of the drainage area sand but is limited at the edges by the proximity to water.”

For the local miners they require water to use their sluice boxes on site. They have no ability to transport the gold bearing material to their sluice boxes (that is: they don’t have dump trucks and an excavator).

Mr. Stephenson further indicated the sandy material currently being processed by the locals is similar and consistent to the material to be transported from the 2009 identified areas, which are approximately 2.5 kilometres distant from this artisanal work site. The area of the trommel set up is near the mouth of this side drainage where it enters the main drainage and will be tested by the excavator in situ.

Paul Smith (P. Geo), the QP for the company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

