Menü Artikel
Suche
 

StrikePoint Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Mahtin Property to Sitka Gold

15:55 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 14, 2020 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement dated January 13, 2020, with Sitka Gold with respect to the acquisition by Sitka of 100 per cent of StrikePoint's Mahtin property. The property is located approximately 40km northwest of the town of Mayo in the central Yukon Territory. The terms of the transaction set out in the definitive agreement include:

  • Sitka Gold will acquire 100 per cent of the property;
  • Sitka Gold will issue two million common shares to StrikePoint;
  • StrikePoint will retain a 1 per cent net smelter return royalty, which can be purchased for an additional cash payment of $1-million.

StrikePoint CEO Shawn Khunkhun commented: "The Mahtin transaction will provide StrikePoint with a significant share position in Sitka and a royalty on the Mahtin property. This will provide StrikePoint shareholders with exposure not only to the exploration upside at Mahtin, but to Sitka's entire project portfolio, which include the Burro Creek Gold-Silver Deposit in Arizona, the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the RC Gold Property in the Yukon. Sitka's has a strong technical team, good share structure with significant ownership by management and have demonstrated an ability to finance operations."

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
StrikePoint Gold Inc.

"Shawn Khunkhun"

Shawn Khunkhun
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact
StrikePoint Gold Inc.
Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director
T: (604) 602-1440
E: sk@strikepointgold.com
W: www.strikepointgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51444


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

StrikePoint Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AFAJ
CA86332K2020
www.strikepointgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap