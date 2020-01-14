Brigadier Provides Update on Change of Business and Rapidly Developing China CBD Market

Vancouver, January 14, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG.H) (the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced change of business transaction (the "Proposed COB"), which, as announced in November, has been conditionally approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Corporation's initial portfolio will comprise an investment of up to 75% equity ownership (on a post-converted, fully diluted basis) in CBD Group Asia Limited ("CGA") and strategic investment/partnership with Natural Source Group Pte Limited ("NSG"). Following completion of the Proposed COB, the Corporation will commence trading on the CSE under the name Canrim Growth Group Inc. and under the symbol "CBDA" as an investment holding company (the "Resulting Issuer").

Corporation Update

On January 8, 2020, CGA and the Corporation signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Chinese CBD production industry leader HH Biotechnology Holdings Co. ("HH Biotech"), to form the foundation of a cross investment and commercial partnership among CGA, the Resulting Issuer and HH Biotech. The parties will work toward signing a definitive agreement, with the intention of together building a CBD cultivation, production and extraction industry leader in China as well as surrounding Asia.

"We see the Asian markets in the health and wellness space, and in particular as it relates to the fledgling CBD product market, as having extremely high-growth potential and we are excited to provide our shareholders with exposure to unique investments in this area. We intend to leverage our holdings in CGA as well our recently signed MOU with HH Biotech into a growth oriented issuer" commented Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of the Corporation.

CGA Updates

In conjunction with its other business efforts, CGA continues to roll out its proprietary sales platform, "iBloom". The iBloom mobile application is a cross-border WeChat sales tool targeting primarily Chinese consumers. The iBloom app has been through rounds of focus groups and marketing testing studies aimed at maximising its appeal to millennial, cash rich Asian consumers. CGA has carried out these tests successfully, and combined with CGA's software development team's efforts, expects to launch commercially within the first quarter of 2020. iBloom will warehouse both in Hong Kong as well through the "Free Trade Zones" in China in order to fulfil orders to both Chinese based consumers as well as those based Pan-Asia.

CGA has received offers from numerous North America brands to list on iBloom. In addition, it has received offers from Chinese wholesalers to purchase CBD products through the platform and CBD product manufacturers seeking Pan-Asia exposure through export markets. CGA expects to begin marketing iBloom in March 2020 and intends to be the first and the leading CBD focused sales tool in Asia.

CGA's CEO James Foster will be the keynote speaker in Hong Kong at the Asia Hemp Investment Summit & CBD Products Exhibition during the week of January 13, 2020. Asian industry leaders will convene as well as Chinese government officials to discuss and collaborate. In addition, he will be meeting with China's Yunnan provincial government heads to discuss investment opportunities as well as potential export production scenarios.

CGA has rebranded itself as CGA Innovate which better articulates CGA's business model. Please visit CGA's new website for more information: https://cgainnovate.com/

China Cannabidiol ("CBD") Landscape

CGA's initial operations will focus on the distribution of hemp CBD goods in China. China is currently the largest cultivator, producer, extractor and exporter of CBD in the world and legislation continues to change and trend toward market access and openness. China regulates CBD production and processing on a provincial basis, similarly to the United States (on a state basis). Each provincial government offers differing levels of efficiency in terms of regulation. Currently two provinces in China have legalized CBD production: Yunnan and HeiLongJiang. Yunnan has been cultivating cannabis for thousands of years, and as a result its government is proactive in facilitating the development of the CBD industry. HeiLongJiang became a hemp CBD producer more recently. Government subsidies are available to producers and other companies in the hemp CBD industry. Soon a third province, Jilin, will offer full legalisation.

James Foster, CGA's CEO commented: "we expect pharmaceutical and food legalisation for CBD derived from hemp in 2020. This will likely follow the United Nations International Commission on Narcotic Drugs removing low-THC, hemp extractions from the UN 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which China along with most countries currently follows. This will be a game changer for the industry and will create a wealth of CBD opportunities for CGA, Canrim and others in China, and likely elsewhere in Asia too."

COB Update

The Corporation has changed the terms of the previously announced offering (the "Offering") which will be completed in connection with the Proposed COB. The Corporation will now complete the Offering of units ("Units") for a price of $0.20 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CAD$2,000,000, with each Unit comprising one (1) common share of the Corporation and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole purchase warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below) for a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of one year.

Final acceptance of the Proposed COB will be subject to receipt of shareholder approval and completion of certain other conditions, including delivery of completed application documentation and closing of the Offering. The Corporation intends to hold a special shareholder meeting to approve the Proposed COB and related matters on February 27, 2020.

For investment, partnership or other corporate inquiries, please contact corporate@canrimgrowth.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Corporation's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including that the Proposed COB will be completed on the terms and within the timelines described herein or otherwise, receipt of required shareholder approvals, completion of the Corporation's private placement of Units, the development of the products and business of CGA, including iBloom, entering into a definitive agreement and completing a transaction with HH Biotech as well as management's expectations with respect to the timing of the foregoing, regulatory changes to the CBD market in Asia, and the benefits to the Corporation or Resulting Issuer which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

