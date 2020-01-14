American CuMo Mining Provides Update on Technical Report Filing

Vancouver, January 14, 2020 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the Company's December 20, 2019 news release, Sacré-Davey Engineering Inc. of North Vancouver has been engaged to provide a new qualified person to replace one of the eight qualified persons in the recently withdrawn technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment & NI 43-101 Technical Report for the CuMo Project, USA" (the "Technical Report"). The sections of the Technical Report that will be re-examined by the new qualified person are particle sorting, metallurgical, and processing plant. The Company expects to have its Technical Report ready for re-filing on SEDAR in the near-term.
About CuMoCo
CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. Please visit cumoco.com, idahocumo.com and cumoproject.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51452
