American CuMo Mining Provides Update on Technical Report Filing

Vancouver, January 14, 2020 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the Company's December 20, 2019 news release, Sacré-Davey Engineering Inc. of North Vancouver has been engaged to provide a new qualified person to replace one of the eight qualified persons in the recently withdrawn technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment & NI 43-101 Technical Report for the CuMo Project, USA" (the "Technical Report"). The sections of the Technical Report that will be re-examined by the new qualified person are particle sorting, metallurgical, and processing plant. The Company expects to have its Technical Report ready for re-filing on SEDAR in the near-term.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. Please visit cumoco.com, idahocumo.com and cumoproject.com.

