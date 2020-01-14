Menü Artikel
American Manganese Inc. To Speak at The Cambridge House - Vancouver Research Investment Conference - January 19-20, 2020

15:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

The Company will be Exhibiting at Booth #311

SURREY, January 14, 2020 - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V:AMY)( OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for lithium ion battery cathode metal recovery at the Cambridge House - Vancouver Research Investment Conference VRIC-20 (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2020.

The conference will be attended by Larry Reaugh, Zarko Meseldzija and Shaheem Ali, they will be available in booth number 311. Mr. Reaugh will be presenting American Manganese Inc.'s patent-approved process for recycling 100% of cathode metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and aluminum from spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The presentation will be on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 2:10 - 2:20PM at Feature Workshop #2.

"The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity. AMY is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of battery metals", says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444;
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com
www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573054/American-Manganese-Inc-To-Speak-at-The-Cambridge-House--Vancouver-Research-Investment-Conference--January-19-20-2020


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle.




