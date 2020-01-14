Fieldex Exploration Shares Resumed Trading

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) is pleased to announce that its common shares resumed trading at the opening of business on January 14, 2020. Fieldex's shares are listed for trading on the as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FLX".

Fieldex is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mr. Pierre Vézina to Fieldex's Board of Directors.

Pierre Vézina holds a MBA degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal and an executive MBA degree from the Université Paris-Dauphine. Since 1990, Mr. Vézina has been involved in various management position mostly in business development and marketing. Now CRO of Intelligent cellars, a sass company and a leader in the AI world, he is in charge of the global revenu growth President of Fini U.V. International Inc. from 2008 to 2015 he drove the international sales and marketing strategy. Mr. Vézina is a director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Visible Gold Mines Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company based in Québec. As of the date hereof, Fieldex has 15,668,023 common shares issued and outstanding.

