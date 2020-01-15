Rock Tech Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) announces that it has granted 510,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.



A portion of the stock options (500,000) have an exercise price of $0.43 per share and will expire on December 31, 2025. The remaining portion (10,000) have an exercise price of $0.53 per share and will expire on January 13, 2023.

Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce additional amendments to its outstanding stock options. The Company announces the cancelation of 500,000 stock options granted to a director and officer with an exercise price of $0.05 expiring on May 31, 2020. The Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and, in certain circumstances, disinterested Shareholder Approval, also wishes to amend the terms of 1,250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $1.50 expiring on December 31, 2021 to an exercise price of $0.53 per share and an expiry date of December 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company wishes to amend the terms of 1,480,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.88 expiring on August 6, 2022 to an exercise price of $0.53 per share and an expiry date of December 31, 2025. The Company wishes to amend the terms of 225,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.62 expiring on June 6, 2022 to an exercise price of $0.53 per share and an expiry date of December 31, 2025. Lastly, the Company wishes to amend the terms of 45,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.93 expiring on December 31, 2021 to an exercise price of $0.53 per share and an expiry date of December 31, 2025.

The Company also wishes to amend the terms of 1,445,556 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.45 expiring on December 31, 2020 to an exercise price of $0.95 per share and an expiry date of December 21, 2021. Additionally, the Company wishes to amend the terms of 389,446 warrants with an exercise price of $1.25 expiring on April 8, 2022 to an exercise price of $0.85 per share.

All proposed amendments to stock options and share purchase warrants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and, in certain circumstances where proposed amendments are related to stock options granted to Insiders of the Company, disinterested Shareholder Approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Brad Barnett”

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

For more information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358.5200

Facsimile: (604) 670.0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

