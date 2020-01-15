Medgold to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference January 19 & 20

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED) (FRA:1XD) cordially invites you to visit us at Booth #831 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, on Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20, 2020.

Medgold is a gold exploration company focused on the advancement of the Tlamino Project in Serbia. Drilling in 2018 and 2019 at the Barje Prospect has defined a mineralized zone extending 700m east-west by 250m north-south, ranging in vertical grade-thickness from 10 to 151 gram-meters gold and appears to be bounded to its south by a fault (Medgold news release, March 21, 2019). The 2018 and 2019 exploration programs at Tlamino were fully funded by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna") and directed by a joint Fortuna-Medgold technical committee pursuant to the terms of the Tlamino Option Agreement announced on March 7, 2017.

About Medgold Resources Corp.

Medgold is a Serbia-focused, TSX-V listed, project generator company targeting early-stage gold properties in the Oligo-Miocene Belt of Serbia. Run by an experienced management team with a successful track-record of building value in resource companies, Medgold is aiming to become a leading European gold exploration company.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Mr. Thomas Sant, FGS, CGeol, EurGeol, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sant has provided consulting services to Medgold since 2017.

