Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results on February 27

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it will be reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results before the U.S.-market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results.

When: Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET Hosts: Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Koci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Web Address: http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived at the web address listed above.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.

