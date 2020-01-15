Clifton Mining Company Share Repurchase Plan

AMERICAN FORK, Jan. 15, 2020 - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) ("Clifton") – Share Repurchase Plan.

Clifton hereby announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, under which Clifton may repurchase up to $800,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Under this stock repurchase program, Clifton may repurchase shares in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which Clifton repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by Clifton's management. The repurchase program may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the program from existing cash resources.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Clifton's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Clifton expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic, political and market conditions; (2) Clifton's ability to attract and retain employees, consultants, directors and advisors; and (3) other factors discussed in Clifton's publicly available filings, including information set forth in our December 31, 2018, audited Consolidated Financial Report filed with OTC Markets. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC under the trading symbol "CFTN". For additional information, contact Dr. Ken Friedman, President at 303-642-3134, or Keith Moeller at 801-756-1414 ext.100. Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC under the trading symbol "CFTN".

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-company-share-repurchase-plan-300987147.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company