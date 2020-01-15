21C Metals Announces Name Change to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FRA: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. to reflect the Company's concentration on its flagship East Bull Palladium project in Ontario, Canada.

Wayne Tisdale, CEO of the Company, commented, "With Palladium reaching new highs of over $2,100/oz, we look forward to drilling the East Bull Palladium project to further expand the 43-101 compliant 523,000 oz palladium equivalent resource we have. This name change reflects our focus on a world-class asset in a mining friendly jurisdiction."

Effective the commencement of trading on January 20, 2020, the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its new name, Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.; the stock symbol "BULL" will remain the same.

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of 21C Metals Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

