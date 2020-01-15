ArcWest Makes Final Todd Creek Property Option Payment

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX.V) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 12, 2019, it has paid $62,500 and issued 1,960,784 common shares of the Company to 802213 Alberta Ltd. ("802") in respect of an option payment due to 802 under section 2.2(4) of the Todd Creek Funk Option agreement between ArcWest (as assignee) and 802, Kelly Funk and Geofine Exploration Consultants Inc. and ArcWest (as assignee) dated November 16, 2015, as amended December 14, 2017. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.06375 per share.

All common shares issued in this transaction are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issuance expiring May 11, 2020, pursuant to securities regulations.

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

