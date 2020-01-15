Falcon Appoints Ian Graham to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA); ("Falcon" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Graham to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Graham is an accomplished mining executive with over 20 years of international experience exploring for and developing mineral deposits. He has spent over half of his career working for major mining companies, including roles at Rio Tinto and Anglo American. Mr. Graham possesses industrial minerals experience and is well known for his successes within the diamond sector.

From 1990-1994 Mr. Graham acted as Principal Geologist in exploration for Anglo American and partner in De Beers Group's South Africa division. In 1994, he joined Rio Tinto in Canada as the evaluation manager for the Diavik diamond mine, then went on to become Chief Geologist for diamonds with Rio Tinto's Project Generation Group. During his 15 years at Rio Tinto, Ian was involved with the evaluation and pre-development of several projects, including the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories and the Resolution copper deposit in Arizona. While at Rio Tinto he also oversaw permitting for the Eagle Nickel mine in Michigan and played a key role in developing the initial economic assessment for the Bunder Diamond Project in India.

Following his departure from Rio Tinto, Ian led the formation of a company with the intent of acquiring the Jadar lithium project in Serbia from Rio Tinto, though Rio Tinto did not proceed with the divestment. Mr. Graham also served as CEO from November 2015- February 2017, for United Energy Corp. (a Nevada lithium project).

Mr. Graham is a geologist with a B.Sc. in Geology and Applied Geology and a B.Sc. (Honors) in Geology from the University of Natal in South Africa.

"Having someone with Ian's pedigree and knowledge providing technical input will provide a significant contribution to the Company at this stage of exploration and development. The Company is continuing to strengthen its Board and Advisory team. I am very pleased with the progress the company has made in the last few months attracting top level talent to our team." States Karim Rayani, Falcon's Chief Executive Officer.

Stock Option Grants

Falcon reports that in compliance with the Company's Stock Option plan, the Board of Directors has granted 500,000 options exercisable for up to 5 years at $0.05 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: The Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; The Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; The Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury.

