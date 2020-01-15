DIOS EXPLORATION plans drilling K2 gold-copper-silver project, directly bordering Azimut Elmer property to the west

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 - DIOS EXPLORATION plans drilling wholly-owned K2 gold project in 2020, directly bordering Azimut Elmer gold property to the west-southwest, along same trend of Opinaca River deformation Zone, an underexplored part of Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, Quebec.



K2 surrounding KALI intrusive was never drilled. It was enlarged in 2019 (84 sq. km) to protect specific high priority targets defined by DIOS’ high expertise geological team.

K2 geology is favourable for VMS (Volcanic Massive Sulfides) and Windfall-type gold mineralization. K2 hosts an Archean volcanic sequence injected by felsic porphyry plugs and dykes wrapped around synvolcanic tonalite pluton. In 2019, effort was put on dozen of electromagnetic anomalies for low sulfide content and extents in mixed volcanics.

DIOS 2019 exploration work investigated northwestern claims and confirmed non-outcropping WI-Target as project best target, a possible gold-silver-copper VMS mineralized system. (telescoped Doyon/Westwood +/-Bousquet-type).

Good gold-in-soil anomalies (up to 283 ppb Au in B-horizon) coupled with cm-m sericite & silicified dacite floats with 2-10% sulfide & quartz stringers (up to 6.72 g/t gold) are hosted in glacial drumlins directly adjacent to 3 km-long input electromagnetic airborne IP conductor. Negative 2019 up-ice soil sampling eliminated other sources for this gold-in-soil anomaly cluster.

About 200 m SE of WI-Target, Kali Tonalite yielded 10 g/t gold, 1.81, 0.68, 0.62, 0.47 g/t Au in a shear structure (same orientation as WI-Target) confirming strong potential of adjacent underexplored western intrusion-volcanic contact.

Another strong drill target is Attila gold-copper showing hosted in fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali quartz-diorite/tonalite Porphyry to the south, 7 km east of WI-Target. It consists in chalcopyrite-rich stringer/ stockwork extending over 75 m long and about 5-15 m wide that yielded up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t Ag, 2.43% Cu & 0.17% Zn.

The Attila Zone averaged grades of 1.07 g/t Au, 38.8 g/t Ag, 1.25% Cu & 0.01% Bi from 13 grab samples (see 2017 releases). Approximately 100 m north, a plurimetric sub-parallel horizon (Attila-N) extending over 50 m long with narrow quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins returned five samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au (up to 3.64 g/t Au & 26.7 g/t Ag). Previous gold (9-21, 114 ppb Au)-copper (over 75 ppm Cu)-zinc (over 70 ppm Zn) soil anomalies are coincidental with Attila mineralized area. Drilling at depth is warranted.

This press release was prepared by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP. Grab samples are selected samples, not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

