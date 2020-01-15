Engineer Gold Mines Ltd Attends V.R.I.C.

Vancouver, January 15, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:EAU) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place Sunday January 19, 2020 + Monday January 20, 2020. Registration opens at 7:00 am on both days and the Speaker Halls open at 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both days.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. at V.R.I.C. Booth 1038

To Register for Free (up to Saturday January 18th, 2020) please click on

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference/register

ENTER PROMO CODE: "ENGINEER" click "apply" to receive your FREE ADMISSION

As of January 20th, the tickets are $29.00 each (plus Fees and applicable taxes).

Note: On Sunday January 20, 2020 at 1:20pm to 1:30 pm Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. will be conducting a Feature Workshop in Workshop 4. Please feel free to attend.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the V.R.I.C. hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors. Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

