Blind Creek Resources Ltd Attends V.R.I.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire January 15, 2020 --Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BCK) is participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place Sunday January 19, 2020 + Monday January 20, 2020. Registration opens at 7:00 am on both days and the Speaker Halls open at 8:30 am both days and the Trade Booths are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both days.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. at V.R.I.C. Booth 1038

To Register for Free (up to Saturday January 18th, 2020) please click on

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference/register

ENTER PROMO CODE: "BLINDCREEK" click "apply" to receive your FREE ADMISSION

As of January 20th, the tickets are $29.00 each (plus Fees and applicable taxes).

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the V.R.I.C. hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors. Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

About Blind Creek Resources Ltd

Blind Creek is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Zn-Pb-Ag deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Zn-Pb-Ag deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2 M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blind Creek); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drill holes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Blind Creek Resources Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: : (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. CEO, Director Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

