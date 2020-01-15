Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Fourth Quarter 2019

Net loss of $303 million, or $1.63 per share

Excluding special items, adjusted net loss of $57 million, or $0.31 per share

$346 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items

Revenue of $2.4 billion

$262 million cash from operations; free cash flow of $128 million

$879 million cash balance and $1.8 billion of debt, for net debt of $921 million, as of December 31, 2019

Company takes actions aligned with strategic priorities to reduce complexity, drive returns and advance sustainably, including closing one fully curtailed alumina refinery as part of multi-year asset review process and announcing the first planned sale of non-core assets

Full-Year 2019

Net loss of $1,125 million, or $6.07 per share, and adjusted net loss of $184 million, or $0.99 per share

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $1.66 billion

Revenue of $10.4 billion

$686 million cash from operations; free cash flow of $307 million

Net pension and other postretirement employee benefits liability of $2.4 billion at December 31, 2019, up $40 million from year-end 2018

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results.



M, except per share amounts 4Q181 3Q19 4Q19 FY181 FY19 Revenue $3,344 $2,567 $2,436 $13,403 $10,433 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $51 $(221) $(303) $250 $(1,125) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corp. $0.27 $(1.19) $(1.63) $1.33 $(6.07) Adjusted net income (loss) $133 $(82) $(57) $698 $(184) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $0.70 $(0.44) $(0.31) $3.70 $(0.99) Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $770 $388 $346 $3,129 $1,656

1 As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from last-in, first-out (LIFO) to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information.

“In 2019, we acted to further strengthen Alcoa, completing the divestiture of uncompetitive assets, modernizing labor agreements in three countries, implementing a new operating model, and making quick progress on the asset review process we announced last quarter,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.

“While the market in alumina and aluminum challenged us, we maintained a strong cash balance of nearly $900 million and drove operational stability,” Harvey said. “Also, our low-cost, top-tier bauxite and alumina segments both set new annual production records based on our current portfolio.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Alcoa reported a net loss of $303 million, or $1.63 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a net loss of $221 million, or $1.19 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company took several actions in alignment with its strategic priorities, including taking the first steps in a multi-year portfolio review and continuing work to strengthen the balance sheet. The announced closure of the Point Comfort alumina refinery in Texas and additional actions taken on pension and other postemployment benefits were the primary drivers of the $246 million in special items for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding the impact of special items, adjusted net loss was $57 million, or $0.31 per share, a sequential improvement of 30 percent from adjusted net loss of $82 million, or $0.44 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items fell 11 percent sequentially to $346 million from $388 million in the third quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to lower alumina and aluminum prices, partially offset by lower raw material prices.

Alcoa reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $2.4 billion, down 5 percent sequentially, due primarily to lower alumina and aluminum prices.

Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $879 million and debt of $1.8 billion, for net debt of $921 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, cash from operations was $262 million. Cash used for financing and investing activities were $93 million and $134 million, respectively. Free cash flow was $128 million.

The Company reported 27 days working capital, which is flat on a year-over-year basis.

Full-Year 2019 Results

For full-year 2019, Alcoa reported a net loss of $1,125 million, or $6.07 per share, compared with net income of $250 million, or $1.33 per share, for full-year 2018.

Excluding special items, the Company reported adjusted net loss of $184 million, or $0.99 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $698 million, or $3.70 per share, in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $1.66 billion, down 47 percent from $3.1 billion in 2018. The year-over-year decrease was largely due to lower alumina and aluminum prices, partially offset by lower costs for raw materials.

Revenue in 2019 was $10.4 billion, down 22 percent from 2018, mainly attributable to lower realized prices for alumina and aluminum products.

Cash from operations in 2019 was $686 million. Cash used for financing activities was $444 million and cash used for investing activities was $468 million. Free cash flow was $307 million. Alcoa invested $89 million in return-seeking capital projects and controlled sustaining capital expenditures to $290 million in 2019.

Over the course of 2019, the Company undertook actions to reduce liabilities associated with Alcoa’s pension and other postretirement employee benefit plans. As a result of these actions, along with favorable asset returns, the Company was able to mostly offset the negative impact of sharply lower discount rates as part of the annual remeasurement on December 31, 2019.

The Company’s net pension and other postretirement employee benefits liability at the end of the year was $2.4 billion, up $40 million from year-end 2018.

Strategic Actions Update

In October 2019, Alcoa announced a review of its assets to drive lower costs and sustainable profitability. The review includes two components: The potential sales of non-core assets over the next 12 to 18 months, generating between $500 million and $1 billion in cash, and an analysis of existing production capacities, focusing on 1.5 million metric tons of global smelting capacity and 4 million metric tons of global alumina refining capacity. Conducted over the next five years, the analysis of production capacity will consider opportunities for significant improvement, potential curtailments, closures, or divestitures.

Non-Core Asset Sales

On January 2, 2020, the Company announced the first non-core assets sale after reaching agreement to sell its waste treatment facility in Gum Springs, Arkansas, in a transaction valued at $250 million. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. When the transaction closes, Alcoa will receive $200 million in cash with the remaining $50 million paid upon satisfaction of post-closing conditions.

Portfolio Actions

In connection with the asset portfolio review, Alcoa announced in December 2019 the permanent closure of the Point Comfort alumina refinery in Texas, which has been fully curtailed since 2016. As previously reported, the closure is expected to result in annual net income improvement of approximately $15 million (after-tax and noncontrolling interest) and cash savings of approximately $10 million (Alcoa’s share) when compared to the ongoing spend for curtailment, exclusive of closure costs.



On December 31, 2019, Alcoa completed the transfer of the Afobaka hydroelectric dam to the Government of the Republic of Suriname, according to definitive agreements approved by its parliament. After curtailment of Alcoa’s operations in Suriname in 2015 and permanent closure in early 2017, Alcoa continued to operate the dam, selling electricity to the government for its subsequent sale to customers in Suriname. Alcoa expects an annual net income reduction related to the loss of electricity sales of approximately $20 million (after-tax and noncontrolling interest) in 2020, based on 2019 results.

Market Update

For 2020, Alcoa projects a global aluminum surplus ranging between 600 thousand to 1 million metric tons with global demand growth in a range of 1.4 percent to 2.4 percent. The Company’s final global aluminum demand growth rate estimate for 2019 was between negative 0.4 percent to negative 0.2 percent with a deficit between 1.1 million and 900 thousand metric tons.

The global alumina market closed 2019 with a surplus estimated between 600 thousand metric tons and 1.0 million metric tons, a smaller surplus than the Company’s previous estimate. In 2020, Alcoa expects a balanced alumina market ranging between negative 100 thousand metric tons to positive 700 thousand metric tons.

Compared to 2019, the bauxite market is projected to be in a smaller surplus in 2020, with Chinese stockpile projected to continue, ranging between 8 million and 12 million metric tons. The 2019 surplus was lower than previously expected, estimated to be between 10 million and 12 million metric tons.

2020 Outlook

In 2020, the Company projects total bauxite shipments to range between 48.0 and 49.0 million dry metric tons. Total alumina shipments are expected to be between 13.6 and 13.7 million metric tons. The Aluminum segment is expected to ship between 3.0 and 3.1 million metric tons.

In the first quarter of 2020, Alcoa expects lower quarterly results in the Bauxite segment primarily due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes. In the Alumina segment, the Company expects benefits from lower costs for raw materials and the announced portfolio decision to be mostly offset by lower volumes and higher operating costs due to seasonal maintenance. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects performance to be flat, as improvements from lower alumina costs are expected to be offset by higher energy costs, lower rolled products shipments, and unfavorable price and mix.

Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, the Company expects an annual operational tax rate ranging from 70 to 80 percent, which will vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.

Conference Call

Alcoa will hold its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, to present fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and discuss the business and market conditions.

The call will be webcast via the Company’s homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST on January 15, 2020. Call information and related details are available under the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 Sales $ 3,344 $ 2,567 $ 2,436 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 2,513 2,120 2,048 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 59 66 62 Research and development expenses 7 7 6 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 174 184 183 Restructuring and other charges, net 138 185 363 Interest expense 31 30 31 Other expenses, net 32 27 44 Total costs and expenses 2,954 2,619 2,737 Income (loss) before income taxes 390 (52 ) (301 ) Provision for income taxes(1) 163 95 54 Net income (loss)(1) 227 (147 ) (355 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 176 74 (52 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp.(1) $ 51 $ (221 ) $ (303 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.27 $ (1.19 ) $ (1.63 ) Average number of shares(2) 186,166,234 185,566,202 185,575,479 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.27 $ (1.19 ) $ (1.63 ) Average number of shares(2) 188,219,224 185,566,202 185,575,479

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) In December 2018, Alcoa Corp. repurchased and retired 1,723,800 shares of outstanding common stock in accordance with its previously announced common stock repurchase program. Both the basic and diluted average number of shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes 1,396,755 representing the weighted average number of shares for the length of time the 1,723,800 shares were outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Year ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 Sales $ 13,403 $ 10,433 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 10,053 8,537 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 248 280 Research and development expenses 31 27 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 733 713 Restructuring and other charges, net 527 1,031 Interest expense 122 121 Other expenses, net 64 162 Total costs and expenses 11,778 10,871 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,625 (438 ) Provision for income taxes(1) 732 415 Net income (loss)(1) 893 (853 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 643 272 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp.(1) $ 250 $ (1,125 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 1.34 $ (6.07 ) Average number of shares(2) 186,230,908 185,489,491 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 1.33 $ (6.07 ) Average number of shares(2) 188,534,139 185,489,491 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 184,770,249 185,580,166

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) In December 2018, Alcoa Corp. repurchased and retired 1,723,800 shares of outstanding common stock in accordance with its common stock repurchase program. Both the basic and diluted average number of shares for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes 1,641,367 representing the weighted average number of shares for the length of time the 1,723,800 shares were outstanding during 2018.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,113 $ 879 Receivables from customers 830 546 Other receivables 173 114 Inventories(1) 1,819 1,644 Fair value of derivative instruments 73 59 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1),(2) 320 288 Total current assets 4,328 3,530 Properties, plants, and equipment 21,807 21,706 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,480 13,790 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 8,327 7,916 Investments 1,360 1,113 Deferred income taxes 560 649 Fair value of derivative instruments 82 18 Other noncurrent assets 1,475 1,414 Total assets $ 16,132 $ 14,640 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,663 $ 1,484 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 400 413 Taxes, including income taxes 426 104 Fair value of derivative instruments 82 67 Other current liabilities 347 494 Long-term debt due within one year 1 1 Total current liabilities 2,919 2,563 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,801 1,799 Accrued pension benefits 1,407 1,544 Accrued other postretirement benefits 868 748 Asset retirement obligations 529 606 Environmental remediation 236 296 Fair value of derivative instruments 261 581 Noncurrent income taxes 301 276 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 222 371 Total liabilities 8,544 8,784 EQUITY Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,611 9,639 Retained earnings (deficit)(1) 570 (555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,565 ) (5,004 ) Total Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity 5,618 4,082 Noncontrolling interest(1) 1,970 1,774 Total equity 7,588 5,856 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,132 $ 14,640

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) This line item includes $3 and $4 of restricted cash as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2019 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net income (loss)(1) $ 893 $ (853 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 733 713 Deferred income taxes(1) (30 ) 15 Equity earnings, net of dividends 17 21 Restructuring and other charges, net 527 1,031 Net gain from investing activities – asset sales — (3 ) Net periodic pension benefit cost 146 119 Stock-based compensation 35 30 Provision for bad debt expense — 21 Other (59 ) 30 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) Decrease in receivables (43 ) 283 (Increase) Decrease in inventories(1) (306 ) 137 (Increase) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (32 ) 27 (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade (165 ) (153 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses (319 ) (175 ) Increase (Decrease) in taxes, including income taxes 241 (330 ) Pension contributions(2) (992 ) (173 ) (Increase) in noncurrent assets (101 ) (24 ) (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities (97 ) (30 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS 448 686 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(2) 560 — Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (135 ) (7 ) Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 23 2 Repurchase of common stock(3) (50 ) — Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses — (12 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 149 51 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (827 ) (472 ) Other (8 ) (6 ) CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES (288 ) (444 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (399 ) (379 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 1 23 Additions to investments (7 ) (112 ) CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (405 ) (468 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (4 ) (7 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (249 ) (233 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,365 1,116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,116 $ 883

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) On May 17, 2018, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corp., issued $500 in 6.125% senior notes due 2028. The gross proceeds from the debt issuance were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. Accordingly, for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Pension contributions line item includes a cash outflow of $500 and the Additions to debt line item includes a cash inflow of $492 (net of an $8 initial purchasers discount). (3) In December 2018, Alcoa Corp. repurchased and retired 1,723,800 shares of outstanding common stock in accordance with its common stock repurchase program.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.8 45.8 11.9 11.3 12.1 12.1 47.4 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.6 5.7 1.2 1.5 2.0 1.5 6.2 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.7 41.2 10.2 10.3 10.6 10.3 41.4 Third-party sales $ 80 $ 271 $ 65 $ 67 $ 100 $ 65 $ 297 Intersegment sales $ 245 $ 944 $ 236 $ 246 $ 251 $ 246 $ 979 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 110 $ 426 $ 126 $ 112 $ 134 $ 132 $ 504 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 28 $ 111 $ 28 $ 27 $ 35 $ 30 $ 120 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,297 12,857 3,240 3,309 3,380 3,373 13,302 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,365 9,259 2,329 2,299 2,381 2,464 9,473 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 1,115 4,326 972 1,070 1,049 981 4,072 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 479 $ 455 $ 385 $ 376 $ 324 $ 291 $ 343 Third-party sales $ 1,132 $ 4,215 $ 897 $ 864 $ 771 $ 718 $ 3,250 Intersegment sales $ 567 $ 2,101 $ 417 $ 445 $ 369 $ 330 $ 1,561 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 683 $ 2,373 $ 372 $ 369 $ 223 $ 133 $ 1,097 Depreciation and amortization $ 47 $ 197 $ 48 $ 55 $ 54 $ 57 $ 214 Equity income (loss) $ 9 $ 32 $ 12 $ 3 $ — $ (9 ) $ 6 Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 573 2,259 537 533 530 535 2,135 Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt) 815 3,268 709 724 708 718 2,859 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum $ 2,358 $ 2,484 $ 2,219 $ 2,167 $ 2,138 $ 2,042 $ 2,141 Third-party sales $ 2,107 $ 8,829 $ 1,735 $ 1,757 $ 1,677 $ 1,634 $ 6,803 Intersegment sales $ 4 $ 18 $ 3 $ 4 $ 4 $ 6 $ 17 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4) $ (50 ) $ 451 $ (96 ) $ 3 $ 43 $ 75 $ 25 Depreciation and amortization $ 89 $ 394 $ 89 $ 85 $ 88 $ 84 $ 346 Equity loss $ (25 ) $ (38 ) $ (22 ) $ (17 ) $ (5 ) $ (5 ) $ (49 ) Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.: Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2),(4) $ 743 $ 3,250 $ 402 $ 484 $ 400 $ 340 $ 1,626 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(5) (1 ) (3 ) 2 3 (6 ) (6 ) (7 ) Intersegment eliminations(4),(6) 47 (8 ) 86 (1 ) 25 40 150 Corporate expenses(7) (21 ) (96 ) (24 ) (28 ) (27 ) (22 ) (101 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (174 ) (733 ) (172 ) (174 ) (184 ) (183 ) (713 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (138 ) (527 ) (113 ) (370 ) (185 ) (363 ) (1,031 ) Interest expense (31 ) (122 ) (30 ) (30 ) (30 ) (31 ) (121 ) Other expenses, net (32 ) (64 ) (41 ) (50 ) (27 ) (44 ) (162 ) Other(8) (3 ) (72 ) (18 ) (11 ) (18 ) (32 ) (79 ) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes(4) 390 1,625 92 (177 ) (52 ) (301 ) (438 ) Provision for income taxes(4) (163 ) (732 ) (150 ) (116 ) (95 ) (54 ) (415 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest(4) (176 ) (643 ) (141 ) (109 ) (74 ) 52 (272 ) Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.(4) $ 51 $ 250 $ (199 ) $ (402 ) $ (221 ) $ (303 ) $ (1,125 )

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) The production amounts do not include additional bauxite (approximately 3 mdmt per annum) that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals is entitled to receive (i.e. an amount in excess of its equity ownership interest) from certain other partners at the mine in Guinea. (2) Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) The Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. (4) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to all prior periods presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (5) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (6) Concurrent with the change in inventory accounting method as of January 1, 2019, management elected to change the presentation of certain line items in the reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.. Corporate inventory accounting previously included the impact of LIFO, metal price lag and intersegment eliminations. The impact of LIFO has been eliminated with the change in inventory method. Metal price lag attributable to the Company’s rolled operations business is now netted within the Aluminum segment to simplify presentation of an impact that nets to zero in consolidation. Only Intersegment eliminations remain as a reconciling line item and are labeled as such. (7) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (8) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as “Other special items” (see footnote 2 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income (Loss) Income (Loss) Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.(1) $ 51 $ (221 ) $ (303 ) $ 250 $ (1,125 ) Special items: Restructuring and other charges, net 138 185 363 527 1,031 Other special items(2) 2 7 25 39 50 Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts(3) 3 (32 ) (23 ) 2 11 Tax impact on special items(4) (43 ) (12 ) (9 ) (89 ) (32 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(4) (18 ) (9 ) (110 ) (31 ) (119 ) Subtotal 82 139 246 448 941 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted $ 133 $ (82 ) $ (57 ) $ 698 $ (184 ) Diluted EPS(5): Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders $ 0.27 $ (1.19 ) $ (1.63 ) $ 1.33 $ (6.07 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders - as adjusted $ 0.70 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.31 ) $ 3.70 $ (0.99 )

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corp. excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted.

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) Other special items include the following: • for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($3) and charges for other special items ($5); • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12), a gain on the sale of excess land ($7), and charges for other special items ($2); • for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($23) and a net charge for other special items ($2); • for the year ended December 31, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter, including interest, ($29), a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($22), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($20), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour (Canada) smelter ($11 (primarily contractor services)), and other charges for special items ($1); and, • for the year ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($39), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña facilities ($16), gains on the sale of excess land ($16), costs related to union negotiations in the U.S. ($7), and a net charge for several other special items ($4). (3) Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts are the result of discrete transactions and interim period tax impacts based on full-year assumptions and include the following: • for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a net charge of interim tax impacts ($27) and a net benefit of several other items ($24); • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($40) and a net charge of several other items ($8); • for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($25) and a net charge of several other items ($2); • for the year ended December 31, 2018, a charge to establish a reserve related to an outstanding income tax dispute involving a former Spanish consolidated tax group previously owned by Alcoa Corp.’s former parent company ($30) and a net benefit for several other items ($28); and, • for the year ended December 31, 2019, a net charge of several items ($11). (4) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items. (5) In any given period, the average number of shares applicable to diluted EPS for Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders may exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive. However, certain of these share equivalents may become dilutive in the EPS calculation applicable to Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted due to a larger and/or positive numerator. Specifically: • for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, share equivalents associated with outstanding employee stock options and awards were dilutive based on both Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders and Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted, resulting in the same diluted average number of shares; • and, for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, the average number of share equivalents applicable to diluted EPS had an anti-dilutive effect, and therefore, are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.(1) $ 51 $ (221 ) $ (303 ) $ 250 $ (1,125 ) Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 176 74 (52 ) 643 272 Provision for income taxes(1) 163 95 54 732 415 Other expenses, net 32 27 44 64 162 Interest expense 31 30 31 122 121 Restructuring and other charges, net 138 185 363 527 1,031 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 174 184 183 733 713 Adjusted EBITDA 765 374 320 3,071 1,589 Special items(2) 5 14 26 58 67 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items $ 770 $ 388 $ 346 $ 3,129 $ 1,656

Alcoa’s Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corp.’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(1) As of January 1, 2019, the Company changed its accounting method for valuing certain inventories from LIFO to average cost. The effects of the change in accounting principle have been retrospectively applied to the prior period presented. See Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019, which illustrates the effects of the change in accounting principle to 2018 interim and full year financial information. (2) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): • for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, charges for several minor special items ($5); • for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($12) and charges for other special items ($2); • for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($23) and charges for other special items ($3); • for the year ended December 31, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($20), costs related to a work stoppage at the Bécancour (Canada) smelter ($11 (primarily contractor services)), and other charges for special items ($1); and, • for the year ended December 31, 2019, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($39), costs related to a collective employee dismissal process in Spain at the Avilés and La Coruña facilities ($16), costs related to union negotiations in the U.S. ($7), and charges for other special items ($5).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 Cash from operations(1) $ 535 $ 174 $ 262 $ 448 $ 686 Capital expenditures (148 ) (87 ) (134 ) (399 ) (379 ) Free cash flow $ 387 $ 87 $ 128 $ 49 $ 307

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corp.’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

(1) Cash from operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 includes a $500 cash outflow for discretionary contributions made to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the gross proceeds of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018.

Net Debt December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 Short-term borrowings $ — $ — Long-term debt due within one year 1 1 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,801 1,799 Total debt 1,802 1,800 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,113 879 Net debt $ 689 $ 921

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corp.’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

