MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the acquisition, by map designation, of 100% interest in a new project with strong gold potential totalling 383 claims (199 km2), located near the recent Patwon gold discovery made by Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut”) on its Elmer project (Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec). This new project acquired by Midland is named “Komo”. The western part of the project lies approximately 7 kilometres south of the Azimut discovery.



The Komo project covers, over nearly 40 kilometres, the same volcanic belt that hosts the Patwon discovery. Azimut recently announced several significant gold-bearing drill intercepts on Patwon, namely 3.15 g/t Au over 102.0 metres, including 10.1 g/t Au over 20.5 metres (press release by Azimut dated January 14, 2020).

Midland’s new Komo project also covers, over approximately 30 kilometres, the highly prospective contact between the La Grande and Opinaca/Nemiscau geological subprovinces. This contact hosts most of the known gold deposits in the James Bay region, namely the Eleonore mine (Newmont) and the La Pointe and Cheechoo deposits. The portion of the project located nearest the Patwon discovery shows a structural setting highly favourable for gold, with a folded gabbro unit located in the pressure shadow of a large-scale intrusion. A historical molybdenum-copper occurrence on the project also indicates potential for porphyry-type mineralization on Komo.

The project will be the focus of a geological compilation during the next few weeks prior to defining an exploration program for the coming year.

Cautionary statement:

Mineralization occurring at the mines and deposits listed above is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on the Komo project held by Midland described herein. Claims are currently under processing at the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural resources; they will be recorded soon under 100% Midland.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Sylvain Trépanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration James Bay and Northern Quebec for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

