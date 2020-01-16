Dennis Moore Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd.

Vancouver, January 16, 2020 - Dennis Moore of Lisbon, Portugal, announces that he has acquired 98,000 common shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (the “Company”), representing 0.18% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The securities were acquired at a deemed price of $0.07 per share for the total value of $6,860.00 through the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s head office is located at #1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

Immediately prior to the foregoing acquisition, Mr. Moore owned and/or had control over 5,339,350 common shares of the Company, representing 9.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at such time, on an undiluted basis. The acquisition resulted in an approximate 0.18% change in Mr. Moore’s ownership and/or control over common shares of the Company. In addition, Mr. Moore also owns and/or has control over 701,667 warrants to purchase common shares and 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares.

As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Moore owns 5,437,350 common shares of the Company, representing 10.02% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. In addition, Mr. Moore also owns and/or has control over, directly or indirectly, 701,667 warrants to purchase common shares and 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares. If Mr. Moore exercises all of the warrants and all of the stock options, he would then own and/or have control over, directly or indirectly, 6,639,017 common shares, representing approximately 11.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming that no further common shares of the Company have been issued.

The securities acquired by Mr. Moore will be held for investment purposes. Mr. Moore may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his ownership of the Company’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The disclosure respecting Mr. Moore’s shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 and a report respecting the above acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing at www.sedar.com.

DENNIS MOORE

c/o #1500 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2

dennis@fremontgold.net

