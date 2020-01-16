IBK Capital Corp. Signs on With New Age Metals

Rockport, January 16th, 2020 - New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with IBK Capital Corp. to assist the company in evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. IBK Capital Corp. will work to develop strategies to unlock what New Age Metals' management and Board of Directors believe to be a significant unrecognized value in the company's stock price.

Harry Barr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Age Metals, said: "We are very pleased to have a firm with IBK Capital's global relationships in the mining sector working to explore ways to create value for our shareholders. We continue to develop our 100% owned River Valley Palladium Project located 60 miles from the Sudbury metallurgical complex in Sudbury, Ontario. River Valley is one of North America's largest undeveloped primary Platinum Group Metals Projects. We believe that this asset will be seen as an attractive development opportunity by several global mining companies. IBK Capital's mandate will include the coordination of discussions with interested parties on a potential investment in, or acquisition of the company, at a time and on terms that produce the best possible value to New Age Metals' shareholders."

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions; a Platinum Group Metals division and a Lithium/Rare Element division. The PGM division includes the 100% owned River Valley Project, one of North Americas largest undeveloped Platinum Group Metals Projects, situated 100 kilometers from Sudbury, Ontario as well as the Genesis PGM Project in Alaska. The Lithium division is the largest mineral claim holder in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum and rubidium. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production. New Age Metals is a junior resource company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol NAM, OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J with 96,843,766 shares issued to date.

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. For further information any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Cody Hunt at Codyh@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harry Barr"

Harry G. Barr, Chairman and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as "continue", "efforts", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "confident", "intend", "strategy", "plan", "will", "estimate", "project", "goal", "target", "prospects", "optimistic" or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company's ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.