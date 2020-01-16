Crystal Lake Mining Appoints New CEO and Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corp. (TSXV: CLM OTC: SIOCF FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Cole Evans as the Company's CEO and a Director effective immediately. Mr. Maurizio Napoli who has served as the Company's interim CEO since September 2019, will remain the President, VP of Exploration and a Director of the Company.

Cole Evans is the Co-Founder and President/CEO of HEG & Associates Exploration Services Inc. He has been instrumental in building HEG from an idea into one of Western Canada's largest exploration service companies focused on British Columbia's Golden Triangle and South-Central regions. Mr. Evans and his Team have been key individuals at Crystal Lake's Newmont Lake Project since its acquisition in Fall 2018.

Mr. Evans is also the Co-Founder and Chief Owner of Catalina Discovery Ltd.; a private corporation focused on strategic investments in the mining industry. Mr. Evans is the direct owner/controller of approximately 11,200,000 common shares and 8,055,555 warrants of Crystal Lake which he acquired in 2019 for a combined ownership of approximately 19,200,000 shares/warrants, making. him the single largest shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Evans holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology from the University of British Columbia Okanagan specializing in applications of hyperspectral analysis and applied geochemistry from the Charles Fipke Centre for Innovative Research. He prides himself as being a strategical, business minded geologist with a track record of exponential growth of his private sector business endeavors.

Mr. Evans commented "Crystal Lake has an exceptional land package in the heart of BC's Golden Triangle; an area that is among the most well-endowed and underdeveloped mineral districts in the world. I see the Newmont Lake project as tremendously undervalued and still in its infancy of discovery. I am very excited to have a role in forging Crystal Lake into an exploration powerhouse in the region, and create benefits for all shareholders, the local community, and the province of British Columbia."

Crystal Lake would like to thank Maurizio Napoli for his tenure and dedication as interim CEO. Mr. Napoli has also been a key figure in exploration at Newmont Lake as the Company's Qualified Person.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

