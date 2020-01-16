Completion of Final Closing of Offering

Montreal, January 16, 2020 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of 1,650,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit of its non-brokered private placement, the "Offering", for aggregate gross proceeds of $165,000.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration work on its properties and working capital.

Two insiders participated in this offering, Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, CEO & President subscribed to 200,000 units and Frank Dumas, COO, subscribed to 250,000 units.

All securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory hold period ending 4 month and one day form their date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry.

The Company controls directly or indirectly, through rights of first refusal, all of the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & for industrial minerals on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

