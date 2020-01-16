Metalla Strengthens Board of Directors

TSXV: MTA

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that effective immediately it has appointed Terry Krepiakevich to the board of directors as an independent director, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We are privileged to have Mr. Krepiakevich join the Metalla team and chair our audit committee," commented Brett Heath, President, and CEO of Metalla. "Mr. Krepiakevich has over 30 years of diverse experience as a CPA, CFO, and has served on several audit committee positions on both TSX and NYSE American listed companies."

Mr. Krepiakevich is currently a member of the board of directors of several publicly listed and private companies, including as Chair of the Audit Committee for Alexco Resource Corp., a TSX-listed and NYSE American-listed mineral resources company since July 2009, and a director of Kaizen Discovery Resource Corp. He was the Chief Financial Officer of SouthGobi Resources Ltd, from 2006 to 2011. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Extreme CCTV Inc., a former TSX-listed company, from November 2000 to July 2006 and was also a Director from June 2001 to July 2006. He was the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Maynard's Industries from July 1988 to June 2000. Mr. Krepiakevich also serves on the board of Covenant House, and in the past has served on numerous charitable and private organizations in the Vancouver community. In May 2011, Mr. Krepiakevich was recognized with the BC CFO of the Year Award. Mr. Krepiakevich is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

OPTION GRANT AWARD

The Company has granted options to officers, directors, and employees to purchase 600,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's share compensation plan, with an exercise price of C$7.66 per common share. Each grant vests in four equal installments every six months from the date of issue. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

