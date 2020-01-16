Tudor Gold Launches an North American Roadshow in First Quarter of 2020; Tudor Gold Announces Stock Options

Vancouver, January 16, 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce, that the company will be exhibiting at three important North American precious metals conferences in the first quarter 2020, see details below.

VRIC (The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference) January 19-20, 2020 │ Vancouver Convention Centre West

Please visit us at booth 439 and / or attend the Golden Triangle Panel on January 20, 2020 (11:40 a.m.) in which Tudor Gold will participate.

You can find more information about the Golden Triangle Panel, the event and registration process here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference/exhibitor/tudor-gold-corp





The MoneyShow Orlando February 6-8, 2020│Omni Resort at ChampionsGate

Please visit us at booth 310 and / or participate in our company presentation on February 8 (11:10 a.m.). Our Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, will participate also at the 'Money, Metals and Mining Panel' on February 8 (3:30 p.m.).

You can find more information about the event and registration process here: https://conferences.moneyshow.com/moneyshow-orlando/

https://conferences.moneyshow.com/moneyshow-orlando/exhibitor-details/46209/tudor-gold/





2020 PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) March 1-4, 2020 │Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Please visit us at booth 3330.

You can find more information about the event and registration process here: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

All three events connect retail & institutional investors to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious metals sectors. TUDOR GOLD's representatives would be happy to meet you at the conferences and give you an update on the Company's latest activities and developments.

Tudor Gold Corp. announces the issuance of 4,500,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.66 cents per share expiring January 10th, 2025. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and consultants of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectares Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 604-559-8092

Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

Or

Carsten Ringler

Tel. +49 172 6918274

Manager Investor Relations

Email: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

