Dajin Announces Name Change to Dajin Lithium Corp

Vancouver, January 16, 2020 - Dajin Resources Corp. ("Dajin") (TSXV:DJI) (OTC:DJIFF) (Germany:C2U1). announces that it will be changing its name to "Dajin Lithium Corp. " effective at the opening of trading on Monday January 20, 2020 on the TSX Venture Exchange. Dajin's trading symbols will remain the same ("DJI" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "DJIFF" on the OTC Markets). Dajin's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will also remain the same, being 234067205 and CA2340672054 respectfully.

With the much anticipated recent increased interest in the Lithium sector, the new name Dajin Lithium Corp., provides to the investment community and new investors a clear description as to the business Dajin pursues.

At the direction of Dajin's directors, Dr.Catherine Hickson, P.Geo. and Dr. Mark Coolbaugh, P.Geo. water rights have been secured at Dajin's 100% owned Teels Marsh valley Lithium brine project and all permits for a large diameter production size drill program have been received. Due to the surface of Teels Marsh being soft, engineered access roads and large drill pads have been constructed in preparation for drilling this year.

In Argentina, Dajin press released (February 28, 2018) exceptional Lithium brine assay results from their initial exploration program on the Salinas Grandes salar in Jujuy province. The brine samples were taken from a portion of their concessions covering an area of 1,359 acres (550 hectares) in the northwestern corner of the San Jose Navidad minas. Lithium values received from 25 assays ranged from 281 mg/litre to 1,353 mg/litre, averaging 591 mg/litre. Additional exploration of the concessions is expected to proceed later this year. (click here to see geochemical map)

Dajin has a 49% Joint Venture interest in 230,000 acres (93,000 hectares) in Jujuy province with Litica Resources S.A. an operating subsidiary of Pluspetrol Resources Corporation, a major international Argentinian oil and gas company.

In Nevada, Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. Dajin holds water rights in Teels Marsh and has received all of the necessary permits for drilling, with engineered access roads and two large drill pads constructed. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values.

Dajin continues to hold acreage in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of the only producing Lithium brine operation in the USA at Albemarle's Silver Peak mine in Clayton Valley.

ON BEHALF OF DAJIN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Findlay

President & CEO

For further information please contact Dajin at:

604-681-6151 or info@dajin.ca or www.dajin.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.