Mainstream Announces Change of Management

Toronto, January 16, 2020 - Mainstream Minerals Corp. ("Mainstream" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Lisa McCormack as Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Ms. McCormack for her contribution to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

Ms. Jessica Whitton has been appointed as interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of the Company until such time as the Company appoints Ms. McCormack's successor. Ms. Whitton practices general corporate and securities law for both public and private issuers. She advises on a variety of transactions including private placements, public offerings, M&A and continuous disclosure obligations.

