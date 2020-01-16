Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019, Provides Production and Cost Guidance for 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 - Mandalay Resources Corp. ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today its production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.



In the fourth quarter of 2019, Mandalay produced a consolidated 18,594 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 16,228 ounces of gold equivalent. For the full-year ended December 31, 2019, Mandalay produced 76,659 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 77,043 ounces of gold equivalent.

Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “Mandalay’s consolidated full-year 2019 production met the revised guidance as announced in October 2019, for gold, antimony and gold equivalent ounces. The fourth quarter saw Björkdal maintain its steady performance with production of 10,990 ounces of saleable gold and 51,498 ounces of saleable gold for the full-year, an approximate 12% increase year-over-year. At Costerfield, results were encouraging with production from Youle positively impacting fourth quarter operations and – more importantly – confirming its potential for the upcoming years.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “At Björkdal, in the fourth quarter we were able to mine and process some of the higher-grade skarn zone material, after infill drilling was carried out during the third quarter. Aurora continued as planned with five levels now in development and the first stope in Aurora initiated in the final weeks of the year. The operation is well situated for the planned underground ramp-up and increased ore contribution from the Aurora zone to the mill during 2020.”

Mr. Duffy continued, “During the fourth quarter of 2019, Costerfield produced 4,749 ounces of saleable gold and 684 tonnes of saleable antimony, or 7,604 ounces of gold equivalent. The improved results are due to production from the high-grade Youle vein. Even though Youle tonnage was not significant during the quarter, the higher-grades from Youle provided a substantial boost to production. Youle production continued to increase throughout the quarter, leading to December production of 2,018 ounces of gold and 237 tonnes of antimony, the highest production levels achieved for gold and antimony since March 2018, and December 2017, respectively. We will continue to mine the Brunswick vein for the first six months of 2020, however, we anticipate Youle’s growing influence will lift metal production going into 2020.”

Mr. Duffy concluded, “2019 was a challenging year for Mandalay’s Costerfield operation as the site’s production was severely impacted by excess dilution and poor recoveries from the Brunswick vein. As a multi-mine Company, we were able to remain resilient and push onwards and resolve these challenges. I am proud of the teams’ hard work and dedication to put the Company into a very good position going into 2020, which is reflected in the guidance figures. 2020 is a transitional year for Mandalay as we expect to see continual growth from Costerfield, setting the Company up for anticipated higher production figures in 2021.”

Saleable Production For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company produced a total of 15,739 ounces of gold and 684 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 18,594 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 15,430 ounces of gold and 561 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a total of 19,173 ounces of gold equivalent.



Production at Björkdal was 10,990 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to 10,482 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Production at Costerfield was 4,749 ounces of gold and 684 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus 4,948 ounces gold and 561 tonnes antimony in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Saleable Production For The Year Ended December 31, 2019:

In 2019, the Company produced a total of 66,756 ounces gold and 2,032 tonnes antimony, representing a total of 76,659 ounces of gold equivalent production; versus 67,329 ounces gold and 2,173 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 81,568 ounces of gold equivalent in 2018.



Production at Björkdal was 51,498 ounces gold.



Production at Costerfield was 15,258 ounces gold and 2,032 tonnes antimony.

Table 1 – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Saleable Production for 2019 and 2018

Metal Source Three months ended

December 31

2019 Three months ended

December 31

2018 Year ended

December 31

2019 Year ended

December 31

2018 Gold (oz) Björkdal 10,990 10,482 51,498 45,719 Costerfield 4,749 4,948 15,258 21,610 Total 15,739 15,430 66,756 67,329 Antimony (t) Costerfield 684 561 2,032 2,173 Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,482 1,229 Antimony US$/t 6,187 8,204 Au Eq. (oz)(1) Björkdal 10,990 10,482 51,498 45,719 Costerfield 7,604 8,691 25,161 35,849 Total 18,594 19,173 76,659 81,568

1. Quarterly gold equivalent ounces (“Au Eq. oz”) produced is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of gold (“Au”), and antimony (“Sb”) in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the two amounts to get a “total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. Average Au price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily LME PM fixes in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day; average Sb price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily average of the high and low Rotterdam warehouse prices for all days in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken from the last business day. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com.

Sales For The Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold a total of 13,452 ounces of gold and 665 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 16,228 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 14,514 ounces of gold and 582 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a total of 18,399 ounces of gold equivalent.



Björkdal sold 9,120 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus 9,557 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Costerfield sold 4,332 ounces of gold and 665 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus 4,957 ounces of gold and 582 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales For The Year Ended December 31, 2019:

The Company sold 67,202 ounces gold and 2,026 tonnes antimony, representing a total of 77,043 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 72,962 ounces gold and 2,307 tonnes antimony in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a total of 88,049 ounces of gold equivalent.



Björkdal sold 52,280 ounces gold.



Costerfield sold 14,922 ounces gold and 2,026 tonnes antimony.

Table 2 – Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Sales for 2019 and 2018

Metal Source Three months ended

December 31

2019 Three months ended

December 31

2018 Year ended

December 31

2019 Year ended

December 31

2018 Gold (oz) Björkdal 9,120 9,557 52,280 50,062 Costerfield 4,332 4,957 14,922 22,900 Total 13,452 14,514 67,202 72,962 Antimony (t) Costerfield 665 582 2,026 2,307 Average quarterly prices: Gold US$/oz 1,482 1,229 Antimony US$/t 6,187 8,204 Au Eq. (oz)1 Björkdal 9,120 9,557 52,280 50,062 Costerfield 7,108 8,842 24,763 37,987 Total 16,228 18,399 77,043 88,049

1. Quarterly Au Eq. oz sold is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of Au, and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the two amounts to get a “total contained value based on market price”, and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for all prices is www.metalbulletin.com with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day.

Mandalay 2020 Guidance:

Table 3 – Production and Cost Guidance For 2020

2020E Björkdal Gold produced (oz) 51,000 – 57,000 Cash cost(1) per oz gold produced $750 – $900 All-in cost(1) per oz gold produced $1,085 – $1,235 Capital expenditures $22M – $27M Costerfield Gold produced (oz) 32,000 – 38,000 Antimony produced (t) 3,000 – 3,500 Gold equivalent(2) (oz) 44,000 – 52,000 Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced $725 – $875 All-in cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced $1,175 – $1,325 Capital expenditures $17M – $21M Consolidated Gold equivalent(2) produced (oz) 95,000 – 109,000 Average cash cost(3) per oz gold eq. $765 – $915 Average all-in cost(3) per oz gold eq. $1,195 – $1,345 Capital expenditures $39M – $48M

Cash cost and all-in cost are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release Assumes December 2019 average metal prices of: Au $1,478/oz, Sb $5,931/t Consolidated costs per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending and total care and maintenance costs at Cerro Bayo

Mandalay’s 2020 production guidance is based on:

Björkdal: Steady ramp-up from the Aurora zone as more levels are developed and stoping is increased.



Björkdal Capital: High capital for 2020 due to $8M being spent on the Tailings Storage Facility capacity increase, to allow for 8 years of tailings capacity.



Costerfield: High-grade Youle vein continuing to ramp-up production through 2020.



Costerfield Capital: In line with 2019 spending, with the major component being capital development spending.

