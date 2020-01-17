American Creek Resources: Invitation to Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and AME Roundup in Vancouver

Cardston, January 17, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTC Pink: ACKRF) ("American Creek") ("the Corporation") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #435 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19th - Monday January 20th, 2020.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.





We also invite you to visit us on Wednesday January 22nd and Thursday January 23rd at Booth #1024, in the Core Shack at the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup's 37th annual conference held at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the sails of Canada Place.

With this year's theme "Lens on Discovery" American Creek was selected to display core from the past producing high-grade Dunwell Mine. A maiden drill program was started in late 2019 with assays pending. The company will also be discussing advancements on its JV Treaty Creek project along with the Gold Hill project located in SE British Columbia.

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and throughout the world.

AME's annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference brings together more than 6,500 people annually to share innovative ideas, generate new connections and create collaborative solutions related to mineral exploration and development. It is a space where mineral explorers, industry professionals and leaders go to network and is a driving force for mineral exploration in Western Canada and the North and South American Cordillera.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

