Oceanus Resources Will be Exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - Booth 1039

HALIFAX, January 17, 2020 - Oceanus Resources Corp. (TSXV:OCN)(OTCQB:OCNSF) ("Oceanus" or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1039 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday, January 19 - Monday, January 20, 2020.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

VRIFY Presentation and Deck for the El Tigre Silver Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. Please review the VRIFY presentation for Oceanus' El Tigre Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Access the Oceanus Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com/explore/companies/oceanus-resources-corporation

View the 360° virtual tour of the El Tigre Project and interactive 3D model at: https://vrify.com/explore/projects/481/sites/4091

The VRIFY Deck presentation can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492

The VRIFY Presentation and VRIFY Deck can also be viewed on the Oceanus website at: https://www.oceanusresources.ca/

About Oceanus Resources Corporation

Oceanus Resources Corp. is a gold and silver exploration and development company operating in Mexico, with 100% ownership of the 35-kilometre-long, royalty free El Tigre property located in Sonora. A maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre project was reported on September 13, 2017 and filed on SEDAR on October 26, 2017 containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The full National Instrument 43-101 technical report is posted to the Company's website, and can also be accessed by clicking here. Oceanus is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Oceanus is currently exploring the El Tigre Property in the Sierra Madre Occidental.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 902 492 0298

Email: jessome@oceanusresources.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to the Ocampo mine, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Oceanus, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Oceanus believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Oceanus's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Oceanus with securities regulators.

