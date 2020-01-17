Belmont Resources Inc. Exhibits

VANCOUVER, January 17, 2020 - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA)(FSE:L3L2) will be exhibiting at the 2020 Vancouver Resources Investment Conference on January 19-20, 2020.

We would like to invite you to meet the Belmont Resources team at Booth #301 celebrating 42+ years of being in business.

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA)

January 19-20 (Sunday & Monday), 2020

Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place

Trade Booths

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. The VRIC will provide current and prospective investors an opportunity to speak with management and consultants about the Company's flagship Phoenix Gold-Copper project. Pick up your free copy of the latest Belmont Fact Sheet.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office at 604-683-6648.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in British Columbia (Gold), Nevada (Lithium) and Saskatchewan (Uranium).

For further information see our Website at:

www.BelmontResources.com

-Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nevadalithium/

-Twitter https://twitter.com/Belmont_Res

