Yorbeau Announces Senior Management Changes

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the "Company" or "Yorbeau") today announces that Gérald Riverin, President of the Company, has announced his intention to retire from his management duties at the Company, effective as of January 31, 2020. Mr. Riverin will remain with Yorbeau as a director of the board of the Company.

All of whom worked with Mr. Riverin at the Company would like to thank him for his efforts and his dedication during his tenure as President.

Mr. Georges Bodnar Jr., currently Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the position of President upon Mr. Riverin's departure, in addition to maintaining his position as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are very grateful to Gérald for his contributions to Yorbeau over the past years," commented Terry Kocisko, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "He has played an important role in the exploration of the Company's properties and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved upcoming retirement."

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a diversified mining exploration company with an enviable portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec. The exploration projects comprise both gold and base metal projects, and the strategic focus of the Company is on projects located in areas easily accessible and with infrastructure. The wholly-owned Rouyn Property is the Company's main gold asset and contains four known gold deposits in the 6 km long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, where very encouraging drilling results were obtained in 2019. The base metal assets include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

Forward-looking statements: Except for statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the management succession planning of the Company, are forward?looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

