Geophysical Survey Underway at Bell Copper's Perseverance Project in Arizona

Vancouver, January 20, 2020 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that the previously mentioned Magneto-telluric survey (refer to the Bell Copper December 9, 2019 news release) is underway at the Company's Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project in Arizona. The Perseverance project is under a Joint Venture - Earn In with Cordoba Minerals Corp.

Magneto-Telluric Survey

Quantec Geoscience USA ("Quantec") has been retained to conduct the magneto-telluric (MT) survey at the Perseverance Project. This MT survey is being performed to close off the large conductivity anomaly originally defined in the previous work and remains open to the northeast.

Figure 1: Previously completed Perseverance MT survey showing strong conductivity (resistivity low) anomaly in the northeast corner. Area to be surveyed by the 2020 MT survey is shown, as are drill hole locations from past drilling.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2825/51643_f726502ce4858bea_001full.jpg

Drilling to date suggests that the anomaly reflects the southwestern edge of a concealed porphyry system. The incompletely defined low resistivity MT anomaly is similar to other large low resistivity anomalies associated with major porphyry copper systems elsewhere.

Tim Marsh, the Company's CEO, states, "The previous operator left low-hanging fruit in the form of a large conductivity anomaly that has the hallmarks of the type and size of target we have been seeking. Our closest drillholes to this anomaly, K-12, K-19, and most recently K-20, provide strong hints that the conductivity high is related to abundant sulfide veins and pervasive hydrolytic alteration. The ongoing MT survey will provide a high quality, three-dimensional conductivity model extending 3 kilometers beyond the wide-open edges of the known anomaly and up to 3 kilometers beneath the surface. The resulting model will then be used to plan the optimal approach for drilling the shortest possible holes."

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project

Porphyry Copper Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 9+ km west of the Company's property. The Perseverance project is under a Joint Venture - Earn In with Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Perseverance Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corp.

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

