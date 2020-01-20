Kintavar intersects 0.53% Cu over 53m from 19m; Sub-horizontal model confirmed

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce initial results from the drilling program that started in November 2019 and is continuing into 2020. Over 3,900 meters have been drilled and many more assays are forthcoming. The main objectives of the program were to test the sub-horizontal mineralized model of the Sherlock sector and to investigate the new mineralized zones such as trench SHK34, Conan and Elementary.

Highlights:

MS-19-51: 40.15m @ 0.44% Cu & 4.3 Ag g/t starting from surface

MS-19-52: 53.0m @ 0.53% Cu & 4.9 Ag g/t starting from 19m

Sub-horizontal, lightly dipping stacked mineralized zones confirmed

Open at depth to the North, East and West

Sharp contacts of the mineralized zones allow for easy selection of the units

Clear definition of high grade units that can be treated with floatation versus units that will need to be treated with sorting equipment

“We are very excited to see these first results which confirm our interpretation. The units are now better defined with higher grade and very clear boundaries which would make for easier modeling. The way the mineralization is hosted within the marble units is now much more evident and clearly demonstrates the advantages of shallow mineralization model we have at Mitchi versus a traditional porphyry. Shallow open pit deposits with selective mining have significantly lower capital cost requirements in comparison to the bulk tonnage porphyry deposits. We are looking forward to more results from this ongoing drilling program over the coming months.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

Sherlock Zone

The first six drill holes of the program were performed between the Sherlock trench to the West and the SHK38 trench to the East (Figure 1). All the holes were drilled vertically and each one intersected the mineralized sedimentary units. The 3 holes to the South (MS-19-47, 49 and 51) are presented on the long section (Figure 2) confirming the continuation of the two main mineralized units and the grades.

Many assays are still pending but the lithological units intersected in the 23 short holes in the Sherlock zone in 2019 confirm the sub horizontal lightly dipping mineralized units which remain open to the North, East and West.

The vertical drilling and the new model as well allowed to demonstrate that the mineralized units have very sharp contacts with the surrounding non mineralized units. As a result, the mineralized marble units can now be easily segregated into two categories, those that can be treated directly with flotation (F – grade of approximately 0.50% to 0.40% Cu) versus those that will need to be treated prior with existing sorting technologies (S – grade of approximately 0.15% to 0.40% Cu). This can have an important impact on project economics in the future (e.g. smaller mill, smaller flotation plant, smaller tailings, etc…) in comparison to the previous geological model envisioned in 2018 where much more dilution was present. The Corporation has already completed initial flotation studies (see press release April 24, 2019) which demonstrated high recoveries with very high copper content (up to 80% recovery with up to 59% copper content) due to the predominant presence of the minerals bornite and chalcocite. Sorting test work began in 2019 and will be further refined with these new findings.

Further compilation and modeling continue as more results become available and will be published accordingly. The drilling program has restarted in mid January and currently is focusing on the Conan, Elementary and SHK34 copper zones that were discovered last summer.

Figure 1: Location of the 6 first drill holes on the Sherlock zone: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f268f8b8-cdd5-4ab2-8f4b-f14fdae3b033

Sherlock zone – DDH MS-47 to 52 – Fall 2019 DDH UTM Nad83 z18 Dip From To Thickness* Type Grade X Y (Flotation

vs Sorting) MS-19-47 483780 5252929 -90 3 11.8 8.8 S 0.20 % Cu & 2.2 g/t Ag / 8.8 m 24.5 30 5.5 S 0.27 % Cu & 2.4 g/t Ag / 5.5 m 42 49 7 F 0.50 % Cu & 4.6 g/t Ag / 7.0 m 49 72.65 23.65 S 0.20 % Cu & 3.4 g/t Ag / 23.65 m MS-19-48 483768 5252963 -90 23 27.5 4.5 F 0.48 % Cu & 7.4 g/t Ag / 4.5 m MS-19-49 483731 5252930 -90 1.25 2.75 1.5 F 0.55 % Cu & 4.8 g/t Ag / 1.5 m 11.35 14.7 3.35 S 0.15 % Cu & 1.6 g/t Ag / 3.35 m 27.3 38.8 11.5 S 0.11 % Cu & 0.7 g/t Ag / 11.5 m 38.8 54.9 16.1 F 0.45 % Cu & 5.3 g/t Ag / 16.1m 75.9 105.25 29.35 F 0.49 % Cu & 4.4 g/t Ag / 29.35 m MS-19-50 483720 5252973 -90 6.35 17.65 11.3 F 0.46 % Cu & 3.7 g/t Ag / 11.3 m 25.65 31 5.35 S 0.36 % Cu & 5.8 g/t Ag / 5.35 m 80.7 96 15.3 S 0.12 % Cu & 0.8 g/t Ag / 15.3 m MS-19-51 483682 5252937 -90 0.75 40.9 40.15 F 0.44 % Cu & 4.3 g/t Ag / 40.15 m 59.15 63.75 4.6 S 0.15 % Cu & 2.9 g/t Ag / 4.6 m 90.8 100 9.2 S 0.19 % Cu & 1.9 g/t Ag / 9.2 m 100 105 5 F 0.41 % Cu & 6.4 g/t Ag / 5.0 m MS-19-52 483666 5252978 -90 19 72 53 F 0.53 % Cu & 4.9 g/t Ag / 53.0 m 114 118 4 S 0.16 % Cu & 1.7 g/t Ag / 4.0 m 118 124 6 F 0.43 % Cu & 3.9 g/t Ag / 6.0 m * True thickness is estimated between 65 to 95% of the intersected thickness

Figure 2: Long section of the 3 DDH on the front line: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377188e6-fa21-4acf-9c78-2df327900d77

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61). silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. It’s flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

