Triumph Gold Appoints Jesse Halle as Vice President Exploration

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jesse Halle (P.Geo.) has been appointed Vice President Exploration. Jesse brings over twenty years of geoscience-related experience to the job; he has filled senior technical rolls while advancing a number of porphyry copper-gold deposits in Yukon and BC, including Western Copper and Gold’s Casino deposit, and Copper Mountain Mining’s Copper Mountain deposit. Jesse has been working with Triumph as an Exploration Manger since 2016.



Triumph Gold President, Tony Barresi (Ph.D., P.Geo.), comments: “We have been lucky to have an experienced porphyry geologist like Jesse on our technical team and we are excited to welcome Jesse as Triumph’s new Vice President Exploration. I am confident that Jesse’s fresh ideas and meticulous and innovative approaches to exploration will yield more exploration successes for Triumph Gold.”

Jesse Halle (P.Geo.) comments: "I am extremely pleased to be assuming leadership of Triumph Gold’s technical team at such an exciting time for the Company. The past three years have shown continual exploration success at the Freegold Mountain Project with new areas of outstanding metal grades and economic potential. I am eager to build on these discoveries and confident there are more to come.”

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., President of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain Project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Tony Barresi"

Tony Barresi, President

For further information please contact:

John Anderson, Executive Chairman

Triumph Gold Corp.

(604) 218-7400

janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com

Nancy Massicotte

IR Pro Communications Inc.

(604)-507-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.