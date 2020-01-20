Sarama Resources - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) (the "Company") has granted 11,340,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company's annual compensation review. This granting of options is made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on September 20, 2019 and allows for the issuance of a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of C$0.07, will immediately vest and are exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of the grant thereof. The Company's 5 day and 20 day VWAPs at market close on January 17, 2019 was C$0.063 and C$0.069 respectively.

