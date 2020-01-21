EnGold Director Jeremy Wiebe Steps Down

Vancouver, January 20, 2020 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that, effective immediately, Jeremy Wiebe has stepped down from the board of directors of EnGold due to ongoing and new demands in his professional life.

"On behalf of the board of EnGold, I would like to express our deep thanks and much appreciation for Jeremy's years of enthusiastic service and faithful dedication to EnGold," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "We wish Jeremy all the best in his future endeavors."

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

