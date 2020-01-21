Drilling Intersection Extends known Mineralization at Nalunaq

TORONTO, January 21, 2020 - AEX Gold Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the Corporation's 2019 drilling program on its 100% owned Nalunaq license in South Greenland. New Main Vein intersections in an area down-dip of historic workings in the past producing Nalunaq Mine supports the exploration target described in the project's technical report entitled "An Independent Technical Report on the Nalunaq Gold Project, South Greenland" dated March 20, 2017 (effective date of December 16, 2016), prepared for Nalunaq A/S by SRK Exploration Services Ltd. (the "Nalunaq Technical Report"). The Nalunaq Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under AEX's issuer profile.

Key Highlights:

Nine holes drilled at Nalunaq for 1615 meters, seven reached target depth

Main Vein identified in six holes

0.87 meter @ 46.1 g/t Au from 124 meters in hole AEX1902

Drilling has identified the Main Vein structure 300 meters along strike from the South Block workings, and more than 350 meters down dip, improving confidence in the exploration target towards the northeast and under the valley towards Ship Mountain (see Figure 2 below)

A comparison of gold grades from all historic surface drilling versus underground development samples suggests that drilling may underestimates true grade (see note on historical drilling at Nalunaq below)

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX Gold, commented:

"The objective of the 2019 drilling program was to validate the structure extension of the Main Vein across the Kirkespir Valley from South Block towards Ship Mountain. The drilling results have outperformed our expectations, including a stand-out intersection of 46.1 g/t Au over a 0.87 meter true width, and have allowed us to demonstrate the extension of the mineralized structure over an extended distance from the historical mining zones, with the structure remaining open at depth and along strike. These results are very encouraging for the future growth of the Nalunaq mine and represent further validation of the wider AEX Gold strategy in Greenland. These positive results continue to demonstrate the growth potential of the company."

Drilling in 2019 aimed to test the projected extension of the South Block mineralization (Figure 1). Results are encouraging, with a high-grade intersection in AEX1902, and a 25 centimetres quartz vein intersected 350 meters from existing workings in hole AEX1905, confirming the presence of Main Vein at sea level, outside of the inferred resources described in the Nalunaq Technical Report. It should be noted that at Nalunaq, drilling is used primarily to determine the presence of Main Vein and has not been a good predictor of gold grades historically (this is discussed further in the following section).

Figure 1 Main Vein drilling intersections in an area down dip of South Block. Labels in bold denote new intersections.

Significant intersections from the 2019 drilling program are shown in Table 1, with the location of the drill holes displayed in Figure 2.

Table 1 Summary of significant Main Vein intersections from 2019 drill holes. Intervals are also provided as true widths. A lower cut-off of 0.05 g/t Au was used to report Main Vein intersections.

Hole ID From To Down hole Length (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Main Vein Description (True Width) AEX1901 117 117.75 0.75 0.75 0.17 HW calc-silicate alteration 117.75 118.75 1.00 1.00 0.22 88 cm quartz vein from 117.81 m AEX1902 124 125 1.00 0.87 46.1 Calc-silicate alteration and quartz veinlets AEX1903 122.1 122.6 0.50 0.47 3.79 4 cm quartz vein and calc-silicate alteration AEX1905 233.65 234.2 0.55 0.45 0.06 25 cm quartz vein from 233.83 m AEX1906 191.5 192 0.50 0.43 0.18 15 cm quartz vein from 191.71 m 192 192.5 0.50 0.43 0.11 FW calc-silicate alteration AEX1907 145 146 1.00 0.77 0.33 Quartz veinlets and silicification

Table 2 Summary of 2019 drill holes (Projection WGS 84 UTM zone 23N)

Hole ID X Y Z Core Diameter Dip Azimuth AEX1901 509162 6691025 303 NQ -65 310 AEX1902 509187 6691082 300 NQ -80 300 AEX1903 509248 6691111 268 NQ -65 310 AEX1904 509444 6691087 234 NQ -70 310 AEX1905 509444 6691087 234 NQ -85 310 AEX1906 509444 6691087 234 NQ -65 310 AEX1907 509522 6691363 240 NQ -85 310 AEX1908 509522 6691363 240 NQ -60 310 AEX1909 509413 6691190 236 NQ -85 310

Figure 2 Location of drill pads in relation to existing workings. 2019 pads in yellow. Projected Main Vein outcrop in blue, covered by glacial overburden in the valley.

A note on drilling at Nalunaq and the nugget effect - "Drill for structure, drift for grade."

The high variability of gold grades in high-nugget deposits such as Nalunaq means accurate estimation of grade from drilling data alone is challenging. Historic operators of the Nalunaq project defined mineral resources based predominantly on underground channel sampling from development drives, and drilling was only used as a guide to confirm the presence and thickness of the Main Vein. A comparison of all past surface drilling in mined areas with block model grades (estimated from underground channel samples which reconcile with production) suggests that surface drilling typically under-calls gold grade (Figure 3). This phenomenon is not unique to Nalunaq, and AEX emphasises that whilst drilling is useful for identifying the mineralised structure, it is not a reliable indicator of grade. With this in mind, the 2019 drilling program has been successful, locating the Main Vein structure in 6 holes. Ultimately, underground exploration development will be required in order to estimate grade and mineral resources above the inferred category.

Selective sampling of historic cores may have missed the Main Vein structure where there is no well-developed quartz vein. High gold grades can also occur in such cases, which are often subtle in appearance, for example the 46.1 g/t over a 0.87 meter true width intersection in hole AEX1902. In light of this, drill core from the 2017 drilling campaign will be resampled early in the 2020 season.

Figure 3 Main vein intercepts in surface drilling were compared to the nearest block identified in the block model described in the Nalunaq Technical Report (both datasets diluted to 1.5 m mining width) in mined areas. Grades are plotted on the above scatter plot. Points below the trend line show that drilling has historically under-called mined grade. Red dashed lines show 5 g/t Au cut-off (the mining lower cut-off). Note log scale.

Sampling and QAQC Disclosure for the 2019 Drilling Campaign

Those parts of the drill hole which were selected for sampling were cut in half using a diamond blade core saw. Where a bottom of hole orientation line was present, the cut line was marked approximately 5 degrees off axis, and the right-hand side of the core was sampled. Drill core samples were placed into calico bags with a sample ticket, weighed, and assigned a sample ID. Each sample was sealed with a security tag, which assigns a unique security ID to the sample. Samples were transported from site to an accredited laboratory for analysis; ALS, OMAC Laboratories, Loughrea, Co Galway, Ireland.

Sample preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% less than 2mm, rotary split off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by fire assay technique Au-AA26 which has a detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au. Samples containing visible gold and samples considered to be the Main Vein were assayed with screen-metallics fire assay technique Au-SCR24 which has a detection limit of 0.05 ppm Au.

The QA/QC program of AEX consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, and blanks, at a rate of 1 in 20 or 5% per QAQC type. In addition, ALS insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The average sample mass was 1.89 kg.

Potential AIM Listing

AEX is in the preliminary stages of considering an additional listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM"), alongside its current listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited to advise it on that process. The Corporation believes that an AIM listing may provide an optimal solution to support the growth of the Corporation's business. However, no decision has been made at this time as to whether or not the Corporation will apply for an AIM listing.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Purchase, P.Geo. (OGQ 2082), Director of Geology and Resources of G Mining Services Inc. and independent to AEX Gold Inc. for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Purchase is a member of the L'Ordre des Géologues du Québec, and a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Purchase has visited the Nalunaq Project and has verified the exploration results reported in this press release.

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Forward-Looking Information

