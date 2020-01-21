Sable Resources Ltd - Announces Appointment of Jonathan Rubenstein as a Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Rubenstein to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Rubenstein has served on numerous junior and major mining company boards during the last 38 years and has been actively engaged in the strategic, commercial, governance and government relations aspects affecting the acquisition, financing, exploration, permitting and development of several world class mining projects. He has been directly involved with asset acquisitions, joint venture agreements, and other deals involving governments, regulators, banks, and local populations and dealt with contract negotiation and management, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory compliance management. He has also played key roles on special committees and been instrumental in takeover negotiations during M&A transactions that have totaled several billions of dollars in value.

Mr. Rubenstein is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is an Accredited Director with the ICSA, Canada. He is currently active as a professional director on the boards of MAG Silver Corp. (where he also serves as Chairman of the Board) and Roxgold Inc.

Mr. Rubenstein holds a B. A. from Oakland University, Rochester Michigan, and an LLB from University of British Columbia.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

