Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sable Resources Ltd - Announces Appointment of Jonathan Rubenstein as a Director

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Rubenstein to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Rubenstein has served on numerous junior and major mining company boards during the last 38 years and has been actively engaged in the strategic, commercial, governance and government relations aspects affecting the acquisition, financing, exploration, permitting and development of several world class mining projects. He has been directly involved with asset acquisitions, joint venture agreements, and other deals involving governments, regulators, banks, and local populations and dealt with contract negotiation and management, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory compliance management. He has also played key roles on special committees and been instrumental in takeover negotiations during M&A transactions that have totaled several billions of dollars in value.

Mr. Rubenstein is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is an Accredited Director with the ICSA, Canada. He is currently active as a professional director on the boards of MAG Silver Corp. (where he also serves as Chairman of the Board) and Roxgold Inc.

Mr. Rubenstein holds a B. A. from Oakland University, Rochester Michigan, and an LLB from University of British Columbia.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.



Contact
Tom Obradovich, President & CEO, tobradovich@sympatico.ca, Tel (416) 985-7140, Or visit sableresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sable Resources Ltd.

Sable Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A119PK
CA7857133069
www.sableresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap