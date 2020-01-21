Continental Gold Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.
Ari Sussman, Chief Executive Officer of Continental, stated: "We are proud to receive this distinction of being ranked in the top five of the top 50 performing companies on the OTCQX in 2019, reflecting a great year for the Company culminating in the announcement of the C$1.4 billion all-cash acquisition offer by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. We thank our shareholders for their continued support."
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.
For the complete 2020 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit:
Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing its 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion.
Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are available at www.continentalgold.com.
