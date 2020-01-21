K92 Mining Inc. Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KNT, OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.

K92 Chief Executive Officer, John Lewins, stated, “K92 is extremely pleased to be named in the OTCQX® Best 50 for the second consecutive year. This reflects our operational performance during 2019 in which K92 increased gold equivalent production 74% from the previous year, exceeded the top end of our upgraded annual production guidance, and made significant progress from exploration, both near-mine and regionally. From a production perspective, we are well underway with our Stage 2 expansion, announced in March 2019, which will double our throughput from 200,000 tpa to 400,000 tpa. In exploration, the number of drill rigs increased three-fold from 2018, resulting in accelerated lateral and vertical deposit extent growth at Kora / Kora North while also making considerable progress regionally at Blue Lake. Highlight drill results from Kora North in 2019 also set new record high grades at the Kainantu Gold Mine. K92 will soon be publishing 2020 production guidance and during the first half of 2020 plans to complete an updated resource estimate for Kora / Kora North, and a Stage 3 Expansion Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

