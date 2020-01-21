Benton Receives First Anniversary Option Payment from Rio Tinto for Baril Lake Project

Thunder Bay, January 21, 2020 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received its first anniversary option payment of $25,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for Baril Lake project (see PR dated January 2, 2019). The Baril Lake project is situated approximately 4km west of Benton's Bark Lake project, also under option to RTEC (see PR dated October 25, 2016), and 100km west along the major crustal-scale east-west oriented Quetico fault of the Escape Lake and TBN projects.

While the Baril and Bark Lake projects are early stage in nature, the Company believes they have the potential to contain a magmatic conduit system that could host Copper-Nickel and Platinum Group metals. At Bark Lake, numerous mineralized boulders are host to a number of platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), gold (Au), copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) showings. The mineralized occurrences are situated along or proximal to the Quetico Fault. Grab samples have returned grades up to 4.35gpt Pd, 2.64gpt Pt, 0.74gpt Au, 1.2% Cu, 0.5% Ni by Hackl Prospecting. Samples collected by Benton personnel have confirmed significant precious and base metals returning individual assays grading up to 1.5% Nickel, 1.2% Copper, 2.6gpt Pt, 1.4gpt Pd and 0.7gpt Au. Drilling completed by RTEC in 2018 on the Bark Lake project encountered mineralization of 0.31% Cu and 0.72gpt Pt + Pd over 19.2m (see PR dated May 25, 2018). A map showing the location of the Baril and Bark Lake projects appears on the Benton website (www.bentonresources.ca).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic [Map showing the location of the Baril and Bark Lake projects], please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/51670_6e55835db4db9823_003full.jpg

QP

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

