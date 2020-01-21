American Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investor

Vancouver, January 21, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) the "Company" or "American Battery") today announced that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company anticipates completing the financing with a strategic off-shore investment partner and expects to close the financing in February 2020.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement and all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Private Placement by an additional $500,000.

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone: 604.722.9842

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of American Battery's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Private Placement including the potential increase thereof, the intended use of net proceeds from the Private Placement and the proposed payment of finder's fees. Although American Battery believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the Private Placement will be completed. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and American Battery does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

